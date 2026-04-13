Oh, Honey... WAT? Hack Journo Drops the MOST Pathetic Excuse YET for Not Exposing Eric Swalwell YEARS Ago

The media has really been in a constant state of CYA since the allegations against Eric Swawell came out. Perhaps it wouldn't be quite as bad if they weren't bragging about how THEY ALL KNEW for years and still did nothing.

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These are the same people who have jumped on the 'Trump rapist' bandwagon for years.

Claiming they were scared Swalwell would sue them.

Seriously.

Oh, and it gets better ... or worse, depending on how you look at it.

Case in point:

I did not play it down. I very much wanted to report it out myself. But MeToo stories on the Hill aren't related to my beat, as much as I personally wish I could report them out. I passed the tip along to colleagues on the Hill beat. — Bethany 貝書穎 (@BethanyAllenEbr) April 13, 2026

It wasn't her beat.

It wasn't her job.

Forget that she's a WOMAN and staying silent about it because it wasn't her beat likely caused unthinkable harm to these women ...

It’d be a lot easier to just say “I didn’t report it because he was on my team” you absolute hack. — Hard Pass (@HardPass4) April 13, 2026

Yup.

At least then she'd be honest.

So what you’re saying is that you willingly enabled sexual assault against innocent women. As a woman, you’re despicable to me. That’s beyond disgusting and you’re filth. pic.twitter.com/ffI4Qvxqr8 — Savannah Insights 🎙️ (@BasedSavannah) April 13, 2026

Yes, that's what she's saying.

*cough cough*

It literally tied in to your story. Unless your angle was that Swallwell was an innocent man who was preyed on by an evil Chinese temptress, in which case it would actually work against your narrative. — Pam D (@soirchick) April 13, 2026

Right? She literally covers China; this would have been a perfect opportunity to mention his inapproriate relationship with Fang Fang. Heck, she could have even said something along the lines of others questioning his actions with other women.

She chose not to because he plays for her team.

She'd be better off just admitting it.

Oh, and here's the post she deleted ... which tells you everything.

You're a hooker for the Democratic Party 😂 pic.twitter.com/Rk8Z5lzTxk — Tommy (@E44Teddy) April 13, 2026

Mainstream media are truly just the propaganda arm of the Democratic Party.

And they always will be.

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