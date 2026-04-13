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Oh, Honey... WAT? Hack Journo Drops the MOST Pathetic Excuse YET for Not Exposing Eric Swalwell YEARS Ago

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:55 AM on April 13, 2026
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The media has really been in a constant state of CYA since the allegations against Eric Swawell came out. Perhaps it wouldn't be quite as bad if they weren't bragging about how THEY ALL KNEW for years and still did nothing.

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These are the same people who have jumped on the 'Trump rapist' bandwagon for years.

Claiming they were scared Swalwell would sue them.

Seriously.

Oh, and it gets better ... or worse, depending on how you look at it.

Case in point:

It wasn't her beat.

It wasn't her job.

Forget that she's a WOMAN and staying silent about it because it wasn't her beat likely caused unthinkable harm to these women ... 

Yup.

At least then she'd be honest.

Yes, that's what she's saying.

*cough cough*

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FuzzyChimp
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Right? She literally covers China; this would have been a perfect opportunity to mention his inapproriate relationship with Fang Fang. Heck, she could have even said something along the lines of others questioning his actions with other women.

She chose not to because he plays for her team.

She'd be better off just admitting it.

Oh, and here's the post she deleted ... which tells you everything.

Mainstream media are truly just the propaganda arm of the Democratic Party.

And they always will be.

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