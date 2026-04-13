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Monday Morning Meme Madness

From Bad to WORSE --> Catherine Herridge Just Dropped ANOTHER Bombshell on Eric Swalwell and HOOBOY

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:45 PM on April 13, 2026
AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

Just when you think it can't get any worse for Eric Swalwell, Catherine Herridge drops this little tidbit about his 'leaking' so much that he had to be counseled to be more careful.

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In other words, the schmuck was feeding the mainstream media information he shouldn't have, or at least he was close to getting caught.

Turns out the guy is a real POS in more ways than one.

Check this out:

And he just kept getting away with things, which makes you wonder about Nancy Pelosi and others in charge, and why they didn't remove him or at least reprimand him. Ok, so we're being a teensy bit facetious here because we know why Pelosi didn't do anything...

He is on her team.

They only gave him up when he became problematic to their big picture; so, who do they want to be the governor of California? What's the play here? Kamala? 

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Media knew and did nothing, all while they were targeting Trump with lies about Russia and Epstein.

Fair question.

Woof.

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Related:

'You Guys Turn a Blind Eye': Black Woman Takes Democrat Ro Khanna APART Over Illegals (WATCH)

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Oh, Honey... WAT? Hack Journo Drops the MOST Pathetic Excuse YET for Not Exposing Eric Swalwell YEARS Ago

WATCH Mark Warner Squirm As CNN's Dana Bash Asks Him As a Democrat Leader if Swalwell Should Resign (Vid)

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Jessica Tarlov Fails AGAIN When Her BIG 'Democrats Are Going to Win the Midterms' GOTCHA Does Not Land Sam J.
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