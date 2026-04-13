From Bad to WORSE --> Catherine Herridge Just Dropped ANOTHER Bombshell on Eric Swalwell and HOOBOY

Just when you think it can't get any worse for Eric Swalwell, Catherine Herridge drops this little tidbit about his 'leaking' so much that he had to be counseled to be more careful.

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In other words, the schmuck was feeding the mainstream media information he shouldn't have, or at least he was close to getting caught.

Turns out the guy is a real POS in more ways than one.

Check this out:

Eric Swalwell: Allegations of sexual misconduct, leaking sensitive information and more.



According to this 2017 FBI report, "(Redacted) noted Swalwell has been the source of a lot of leaked information and had to be counseled to be more careful.”



This week's subscriber Article… https://t.co/BCdkPSW9se pic.twitter.com/a6wEBSXtK5 — Catherine Herridge (@C__Herridge) April 13, 2026

And he just kept getting away with things, which makes you wonder about Nancy Pelosi and others in charge, and why they didn't remove him or at least reprimand him. Ok, so we're being a teensy bit facetious here because we know why Pelosi didn't do anything...

He is on her team.

They only gave him up when he became problematic to their big picture; so, who do they want to be the governor of California? What's the play here? Kamala?

Perfect guy for the Intel Committee! — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🇮🇷🇨🇺Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) April 13, 2026

Makes you wonder what little sweet nothings he told Fang Fang…. — PNW Conservative (@PNWConservative) April 13, 2026

BUT… Brian Stelter wants all of us to believe these recent revelations were all a product of great “investigative reporting”… https://t.co/wT9ySO8egI — Brian Ross (@brewmeone) April 13, 2026

Media knew and did nothing, all while they were targeting Trump with lies about Russia and Epstein.

So why is Swalwell still in Congress?@HouseGOP — Ireene Almayda (@IreeneAlmayda) April 13, 2026

Fair question.

Woof.

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Oh, Honey... WAT? Hack Journo Drops the MOST Pathetic Excuse YET for Not Exposing Eric Swalwell YEARS Ago

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