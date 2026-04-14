Post DROPPING Wokest, Most BATS**T Post Ever About Colonizing the Moon Belongs in Mic Drop Hall of FAME

One of the most annoying things about our pals on the Left, and why we think so many of us hate the whole idea of wokeness and playing the victim, is that they are so damn tone-deaf about real issues. Not to mention, they must have way too much free time on their hands to worry about such things.

Advertisement

Case in point, this yahoo on Threds (we know, it's Threads, still) is accusing the crew of Integrity of colonizing the moon.

We wish this were a parody, and hey, it very well could be, considering how much of their agenda comes across as a joke, but from what we've been able to find out, this is real.

Amazing things are happening on Threads pic.twitter.com/Q0xqMYyJbm — Natalia Antonova 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@NataliaAntonova) April 14, 2026

Amazing isn't EXACTLY the word we'd use for this post ... but it works.

This, though... this is the pièce de résistance!

Sorry, Americans are the indigenous people of the Moon. You must respect our traditional placenames. https://t.co/AgKlACyLCm — Robotbeat🗽 ➐ (@Robotbeat) April 14, 2026

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA ha.

HA HA HA ha.

HA HA HA HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA ha.

Ha.

She must not have much going on in her life to get so worked up over the naming of a spot on the moon. Poor dear. — Linda Hennessey (@lahennessey752) April 14, 2026

Right?

There it is.

Americans would also appreciate it if other countries would stop littering our moon with your crappy space junk (I’m talking to you India and china). — Il Scungilli (@IlScungilli) April 14, 2026

Seriously. Pick up after yourselves.

Your mom doesn't work on the moon.

============================================================

Related:

California Democrats Are So ENTRENCHED With Fraud That Now They're Trying to OUTLAW Investigating It

If You Thought VA AG Jay Jones Was Bad, Wait Until You Meet His Civil Rights Staffer (Deep-Dive THREAD)

'Life Comes at You FAST': VICIOUS Post Lays Out Day by Day How Quickly Eric Swalwell's Life Went to Crap

And Here Come the RECEIPTS: It's Only Getting Worse for Eric Swalwell's ROOMIE and BFF, Ruben Gallego

Love THIS! Abigail Spanberger Is BIG MAD at How Unpopular She Is, ESPECIALLY Online -- Her Post Proves It

============================================================