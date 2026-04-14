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Post DROPPING Wokest, Most BATS**T Post Ever About Colonizing the Moon Belongs in Mic Drop Hall of FAME

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:55 AM on April 14, 2026

One of the most annoying things about our pals on the Left, and why we think so many of us hate the whole idea of wokeness and playing the victim, is that they are so damn tone-deaf about real issues. Not to mention, they must have way too much free time on their hands to worry about such things.

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Case in point, this yahoo on Threds (we know, it's Threads, still) is accusing the crew of Integrity of colonizing the moon.

We wish this were a parody, and hey, it very well could be, considering how much of their agenda comes across as a joke, but from what we've been able to find out, this is real.

Amazing isn't EXACTLY the word we'd use for this post ... but it works.

This, though... this is the pièce de résistance!

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA ha.

HA HA HA ha.

HA HA HA HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA ha.

Ha.

Right?

There it is.

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Sam J.
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Seriously. Pick up after yourselves. 

Your mom doesn't work on the moon.

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Tags:

ABIGAIL SPANBERGER CALIFORNIA ERIC SWALWELL RUBEN GALLEGO VIRGINIA

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