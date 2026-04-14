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If You Thought VA AG Jay Jones Was Bad, Wait Until You Meet His Civil Rights Staffer (Deep-Dive THREAD)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:50 AM on April 14, 2026
National Review

Virginia is in trouble, y'all.

We know you know this, but beyond Abigail Scam-berger, there is Jay Jones, who is problematic enough; there is his staffer, Helen Hardiman, who has a problematic history of her own working with the Biden administration.

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Look, nothing should surprise us from the monsters in charge of the Commonwealth right now, but man ... it just gets worse.

Take a look:

Read that again. Housing rules requiring male access to women's abuse shelters.

Seriously. 

There's more:

Housing discrimination.

Right.

Sorry, Democrats, women in abuse shelters shouldn't have to live with men who are mentally ill enough to think they're women. This isn't complicated.

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We can already see where this is going.

Nothing but the very best from Virginia Democrats. Yeah. That's it.

Let us pray.

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Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

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