If You Thought VA AG Jay Jones Was Bad, Wait Until You Meet His Civil Rights Staffer (Deep-Dive THREAD)

Virginia is in trouble, y'all.

We know you know this, but beyond Abigail Scam-berger, there is Jay Jones, who is problematic enough; there is his staffer, Helen Hardiman, who has a problematic history of her own working with the Biden administration.

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Look, nothing should surprise us from the monsters in charge of the Commonwealth right now, but man ... it just gets worse.

Take a look:

DEEP DIVE: Virginia's civil rights policy is now in the hands of a former Biden official who enforced housing rules requiring male access to women's abuse shelters.



Meet Helen Hardiman, a top staffer in Jay Jones' office. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/RkpDXXxK4o — Hudson Crozier 🇺🇸 (@Hudson_Crozier) April 14, 2026

Read that again. Housing rules requiring male access to women's abuse shelters.

Seriously.

There's more:

Hardiman leads Virginia’s new Public Advocacy Division created by Jones. Her legal career has focused largely on alleged housing discrimination, which led her to former Biden’s pro-LGBTQ Department of Housing and Urban Development. — Hudson Crozier 🇺🇸 (@Hudson_Crozier) April 14, 2026

Housing discrimination.

Right.

Sorry, Democrats, women in abuse shelters shouldn't have to live with men who are mentally ill enough to think they're women. This isn't complicated.

Between 2022 and 2025, Hardiman was an attorney for HUD’s Enforcement Division while the agency compelled federally-funded facilities to house transgender-identifying men in women's spaces. Her new Virginia office will enforce civil rights and other policy-focused areas of law. — Hudson Crozier 🇺🇸 (@Hudson_Crozier) April 14, 2026

We can already see where this is going.

Well, she seems lovely https://t.co/cclD3VBmDe — Yael Levin 🇺🇸🇮🇱🗽 (@Yael4Hanover) April 14, 2026

Nothing but the very best from Virginia Democrats. Yeah. That's it.

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Thank God we have @HarmeetKDhillon @CivilRights to go to bat for actual civil rights https://t.co/5pCZJbA4nE — Anne Leary🌲 (@backyardconserv) April 14, 2026

Let us pray.

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Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

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