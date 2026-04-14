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DAMNING Thread Proves Just How Much the Biden Admin HATED the Prolife Movement (Weaponized the FACE Act!)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:30 AM on April 14, 2026
Yahoo

We knew Democrats hate the Prolife movement as they are a thorn in their sides, especially when it comes to the cyclical funding of Planned Parenthood back to their party. That's probably why the Biden administration worked hand in hand with the pro-abortion industry to weaponize the FACE Act as a means to take them all out.

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Sounds evil, right?

Sounds made up, even.

But it's not.

So much worse than we thought.

Pro-aborts were helping the federal government stalk their fellow Americans.

Think about that for a minute.

Post continues:

Patel was fired yesterday by Todd Blanche for weaponizing the FACE Act, DOJ official tells me.

Winning.

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Just freaking evil.

That way, they could tell who was and was not prolife.

Yup.

And their crime? Opposing abortion.

That's it.

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Hrm.

Post continues:

3. The Biden DOJ prosecutors engaged in inappropriate conduct and comments
4. The Biden DOJ pursued more severe charges and significantly harsher sentences for peaceful pro-life defendants than violent pro-abortion defendants.
5. The Biden DOJ sought to provide funding to pro-abortion groups.

Because, of course, they wanted to fund these groups. 

Grrr.

Grrr.

Again.

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Post continues:

... will not happen again, as we restore integrity to our prosecutorial system.”

We should hope not.

For supporting life and daring to pray outside of an abortion clinic.

Crazy. And you know there's still so much more we don't know about the Biden administration.

Heck, we imagine there is a ton Biden himself doesn't know about his administration.

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CIVIL RIGHTS DOJ JOE BIDEN PRO-LIFE

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