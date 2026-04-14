DAMNING Thread Proves Just How Much the Biden Admin HATED the Prolife Movement (Weaponized the FACE Act!)

We knew Democrats hate the Prolife movement as they are a thorn in their sides, especially when it comes to the cyclical funding of Planned Parenthood back to their party. That's probably why the Biden administration worked hand in hand with the pro-abortion industry to weaponize the FACE Act as a means to take them all out.

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Sounds evil, right?

Sounds made up, even.

But it's not.

NEW: The Justice Department just released an 800+ report on how President Joe Biden's administration weaponized the FACE Act against pro-life Americans and Americans of faith.



It's worse than we thought. 🧵 — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) April 14, 2026

So much worse than we thought.

The Biden DOJ relied on information gathered from radical pro-abortion groups to track, prosecute, and snoop on peaceful pro-life protesters, according to emails included in that report.



My colleague Leif lays out some of this in his reporting: https://t.co/es1C81gYy7 — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) April 14, 2026

Pro-aborts were helping the federal government stalk their fellow Americans.

Think about that for a minute.

One email shows a DOJ prosecutor, Sanjay Patel, referring to @NatAbortionFed's Michelle Davidson as an “MVP” for flagging pro-life protests to prosecute, "which usually result in an investigation/prosecution."



Patel was fired yesterday by Todd Blanche for weaponizing the FACE… pic.twitter.com/gQTc8zMwNe — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) April 14, 2026

Post continues:

Patel was fired yesterday by Todd Blanche for weaponizing the FACE Act, DOJ official tells me.

Winning.

The emails also show how pro-abortion organizations like NAF were providing dossiers to the Biden DOJ with personal information and pictures of pro-life activists who were later arrested by the FBI.



For example: pic.twitter.com/lhKzWI5BwB — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) April 14, 2026

Just freaking evil.

Here's a jury questionnaire that the DOJ put together for one of the FACE Act cases involving pro-life defendants Calvin Zastrow, Chester Gallagher, Heather Idoni, Joel Curry, Justin Phillips, Eva Edl, and Eva Zastrow.



Notice how the jurors are asked if they get their news from… pic.twitter.com/Fo5u8dXrya — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) April 14, 2026

That way, they could tell who was and was not prolife.

Many of these individuals would later be prosecuted by the Biden administration, as Leif reports. pic.twitter.com/2XaDRJnZ3m — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) April 14, 2026

Yup.

These are just a few of the examples.



As a reminder, fathers of big families like Mark Houck and Paul Vaughn were arrested at gunpoint in front of their families as part of this effort to target pro-life Americans: https://t.co/ahyuthLIG2 — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) April 14, 2026

And their crime? Opposing abortion.

That's it.

Paul Vaughn, for example, is the Tenessee father of 11 children who was arrested in 2022 for protesting outside of an abortion clinic. https://t.co/c1CX8Ah6fx — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) April 14, 2026

A major flag here: the chief legal and strategy officer for the @NatAbortionFed told Chip Roy that she had pretty much no influence over the Biden FACE Act prosecutions.



As this report shows - NAF was pivotal to those prosecutions.https://t.co/qQxHXsMY9M — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) April 14, 2026

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Hrm.

The report states that:



1. The Biden DOJ violated the rights of Americans by its biased enforcement of the FACE Act

2. The Biden DOJ collaborated with pro-abortion groups to track pro-life activists’ First Amendment activity.

3. The Biden DOJ prosecutors engaged in… — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) April 14, 2026

Post continues:

3. The Biden DOJ prosecutors engaged in inappropriate conduct and comments

4. The Biden DOJ pursued more severe charges and significantly harsher sentences for peaceful pro-life defendants than violent pro-abortion defendants.

5. The Biden DOJ sought to provide funding to pro-abortion groups.

Because, of course, they wanted to fund these groups.

Grrr.

For example: AUSAs tried to screen jurors "referred to Christian pro-life views as 'culty' and lambasted the defendants' beliefs in the courtroom."



They also complained about ending up with a "very Catholic magistrate on duty this week." pic.twitter.com/aNHU5fhrl9 — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) April 14, 2026

Grrr.

Again.

This report was released by @DAGToddBlanche, who said in a statement on Tuesday: “This Department will not tolerate a two-tiered system of justice. No Department should conduct selective prosecution based on beliefs. The weaponization that happened under the Biden Administration… — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) April 14, 2026

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Post continues:

... will not happen again, as we restore integrity to our prosecutorial system.”

We should hope not.

September 23, 2022: Mark Houck's 7 children awoke to FBI agents banging on their front door.



They were startled and confused.



When they looked over the railing, they saw "guns pointed at Mommy and Daddy."



Their father was hauled away in handcuffs.pic.twitter.com/hn6LFyXW5O — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) April 14, 2026

For supporting life and daring to pray outside of an abortion clinic.

Why was Mark targeted like this? He prayed outside an abortion clinic with his kids. An abortion clinic worker harassed his son. Mark pushed him away. Local authorities dismissed the incident.



The Biden DOJ decided to make an example of him.



Thankfully, they lost. pic.twitter.com/V8bBRaFHlY — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) April 14, 2026

Crazy. And you know there's still so much more we don't know about the Biden administration.

Heck, we imagine there is a ton Biden himself doesn't know about his administration.

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