US Oil & Gas Association Takes Kamala Harris APART in GLORIOUS Post for Whining About High Gas Prices

It's always funny to watch someone like Kamala Harris complain about gas prices, especially since she was the vice president under a guy who saw much higher gas prices that he blamed on Russia ...

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We really wish Democrats would stop encouraging her to open her big mouth.

Then again, maybe this is a good thing. It might be fun to watch Vance or Rubio decimate her again in 2028.8

Someone close to her really should have told her this was not a great look:

Here in North Carolina and around the country, gas prices are too high. This is a direct result of Donald Trump's war of choice in Iran, and the American people are paying the price. pic.twitter.com/gsynOMKqC7 — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) April 16, 2026

This response from the US Oil & Gas Association is a doozy:

Good evening from the Coconut Tree@KamalaHarris



Ma’am, (can we call you Ma'am?) we’ll keep this factual and review your actual record, not your reboot.



As a U.S. Senator (2017-2021), you were an original cosponsor of the Green New Deal resolution (S.Res. 59).



It directed the… https://t.co/Ldcb0q82dn — US Oil & Gas Association (@US_OGA) April 16, 2026

Post continues:

... US to “divest from fossil fuels,” phase out oil, gas, and coal production and remake the entire economy around subsidized green mandates. Your 2020 campaign was shorter than a Garden Gnome but managed to work in these gems: You told the CNN town hall: “There’s no question I’m in favor of banning fracking.” On Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show: “We will end fracking once and for all” while committing to the Green New Deal. Your $10 trillion climate plan called for no new fossil fuel leases on federal lands, phasing out all oil & gas (even if renewables weren’t ready), a carbon fee, and doubling U.S. payments to the UN Green Climate Fund. Before that, as California Attorney General (2011-2017), you built a reputation suing our industry. The lawfare you pursued laid the foundation for the collapse of the California refining industry we are witnessing right now You even sued the Obama-Biden administration to block new offshore permits off California’s coast. Remember 2022? As VP, national gas prices hit $5+/gallon (over $6 in parts of CA). You told Americans those record prices were “a price to pay for democracy” for Ukraine. But apparently the freedom of millions of Iranian citizens is not worth $3.97 a gallon now? That seems - I don't know - selective? Bottom line. California still pays the nation’s highest gas prices — thanks to the taxes, mandates, and anti-production policies you championed for years. Flying cross country (made possible by jet fuel) to North Carolina to make a video isn't going to change that. And those are the facts - unburdened by what has been.

Bingo.

FLASHBACK: In 2022, then VP Harris on gas prices: “There is a price to pay for democracy.” https://t.co/cCTbJNm6G9 pic.twitter.com/KQ2NG0XBkX — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) April 16, 2026

Once again we are reminded that as a country we serioulsy dodged a massive, stupid bullet.

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