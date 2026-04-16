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US Oil & Gas Association Takes Kamala Harris APART in GLORIOUS Post for Whining About High Gas Prices

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:06 PM on April 16, 2026
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

It's always funny to watch someone like Kamala Harris complain about gas prices, especially since she was the vice president under a guy who saw much higher gas prices that he blamed on Russia ... 

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We really wish Democrats would stop encouraging her to open her big mouth.

Then again, maybe this is a good thing. It might be fun to watch Vance or Rubio decimate her again in 2028.8

Someone close to her really should have told her this was not a great look:

This response from the US Oil & Gas Association is a doozy:

Post continues:

... US to “divest from fossil fuels,” phase out oil, gas, and coal production and remake the entire economy around subsidized green mandates. 

Your 2020 campaign was shorter than a Garden Gnome but managed to work in these gems:

You told the CNN town hall: “There’s no question I’m in favor of banning fracking.” 

On Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show: “We will end fracking once and for all” while committing to the Green New Deal. Your $10 trillion climate plan called for no new fossil fuel leases on federal lands, phasing out all oil & gas (even if renewables weren’t ready), a carbon fee, and doubling U.S. payments to the UN Green Climate Fund. Before that, as California Attorney General (2011-2017), you built a reputation suing our industry.  

The lawfare you pursued laid the foundation for the collapse of the California refining industry we are witnessing right now You even sued the Obama-Biden administration to block new offshore permits off California’s coast.

Remember 2022?

As VP,  national gas prices hit $5+/gallon (over $6 in parts of CA). You told Americans those record prices were “a price to pay for democracy” for Ukraine.

But apparently the freedom of millions of Iranian citizens is not worth $3.97 a gallon now?

That seems - I don't know - selective?

Bottom line.  California still pays the nation’s highest gas prices — thanks to the taxes, mandates, and anti-production policies you championed for years.

Flying cross country (made possible by jet fuel) to North Carolina to make a video isn't going to change that.

And those are the facts - unburdened by what has been.

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Bingo.

Once again we are reminded that as a country we serioulsy dodged a massive, stupid bullet.

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HA! You Can SEE the Actual Moment Scott Jennings CRUSHES David Hogg's Soul in Iran Debate on CNN (WATCH) Sam J.
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