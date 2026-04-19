OJ- REALLY?! Former Obama Adviser LOCKS DOWN After Making Violently RACIST Comments About Black Community

While MSNBC (now MS NOW) is truly the network for leftist nutballs and weirdos, CNN is working hard to keep up with the crazies. They can't have another outlet out-crazying them, right? For example, you'd think a panelist claiming O.J. Simpson represents the black community because he killed white people would be a MASSIVE red flag. And yet ... it's not.

Advertisement

Watch this:

“The black community felt represented by O.J. Simpson because he k*IIed white people”



Quiet part out loud moment. pic.twitter.com/UlTRFxLPPE — iamyesyouareno (@iamyesyouareno) April 18, 2026

Ok, fine. So they let this one go, but maybe from here on out, they'll have second thoughts?

Wait, no.

Meet Ashley Rallison, former Obama White House adviser; she's also the woman who got Ryan James Girdusky kicked off CNN.

No, really:

This is the woman who called producers during commercial break after the beeper joke insisting that I was too racist to be on tv. https://t.co/UqfUc03JC1 — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) April 19, 2026

So MAYBE what CNN is trying to tell the masses is that they're ok with some racism but draw the line at racist jokes about terrorists.

@CNN the champion of hate and black racists. Congratulations you’re close to rock bottom.



The face of one of the most hateful black racists in the U.S. @ashleyrallison. ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/wn1wngH0VL — Savannah Insights 🎙️ (@BasedSavannah) April 19, 2026

Ashley Rallison.

Incidentally, Ashley has her account locked down.

Did you lock your account after you said OJ Simpson represented the black community because he killed white people? Or did you do that before when you said something else really stupid? Just curious. @ashleyrallison — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) April 19, 2026

Looking through X, it would appear the lock came after her bizarre and even scary comments about Simpson and the killing of white people.

I think it was more that black folks felt O.J was being framed for the killings by the police. @ashleyrallison then the crime of killing white folks. Was this commentator even born when the OJ case was going on ? https://t.co/71yes7TTZG — ChairmanJTS of Schebel Industries LLC (@ChairmanJTS) April 18, 2026

Again, she worked for the Obama White House ... think about that for just a minute.

And after you do, you'll realize how much this actually lines up with Obama's rhetoric.

============================================================

Related:

SHOCKA! Atlantic 'Journo' Behind HOAX-Y Hit Piece on Kash Patel Has History of Writing HOAX-Y Hit Pieces

Gun-Grabber Group Pres. BODIED for IGNORING That Justin Fairfax Was ALSO a Gun Grabber in Ghoulish Post

US Oil & Gas Association Takes Kamala Harris APART in GLORIOUS Post for Whining About High Gas Prices

HA! You Can SEE the Actual Moment Scott Jennings CRUSHES David Hogg's Soul in Iran Debate on CNN (WATCH)

DESPICABLE: Media/Left Try Tying Catholic Charities Cuts to Trump/Pope Dispute (Fail SPECTACULARLY)

============================================================

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy from scumbags like Sen. Murphy.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!