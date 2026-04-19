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OJ- REALLY?! Former Obama Adviser LOCKS DOWN After Making Violently RACIST Comments About Black Community

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:40 AM on April 19, 2026
AP Photo/Daily News, Myung J. Chun, Pool, File

While MSNBC (now MS NOW) is truly the network for leftist nutballs and weirdos, CNN is working hard to keep up with the crazies. They can't have another outlet out-crazying them, right? For example, you'd think a panelist claiming O.J. Simpson represents the black community because he killed white people would be a MASSIVE red flag. And yet ... it's not.

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Ok, fine. So they let this one go, but maybe from here on out, they'll have second thoughts? 

Wait, no.

Meet Ashley Rallison, former Obama White House adviser; she's also the woman who got Ryan James Girdusky kicked off CNN.

No, really:

So MAYBE what CNN is trying to tell the masses is that they're ok with some racism but draw the line at racist jokes about terrorists.

Ashley Rallison.

Incidentally, Ashley has her account locked down.

Looking through X, it would appear the lock came after her bizarre and even scary comments about Simpson and the killing of white people.

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Again, she worked for the Obama White House ... think about that for just a minute.

And after you do, you'll realize how much this actually lines up with Obama's rhetoric.

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BLACK LIVES MATTER CRITICAL RACE THEORY DONALD TRUMP MEDIA BIAS

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Since We ALREADY Know About Swalwell, NOW POLITICO Can Share Deep-Dive They Could've Run 7 Years Ago Sam J.
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