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Gonna CRY! Elise Stefanik Turns Jake Tapper Into a Simpering Mess Over Trump/Iran and It's GLORIOUS (Vid)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:35 AM on April 20, 2026
Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Invision/AP

Rep. Elise Stefanik took Jake Tapper to the cleaners... just one look at his pouty, cranky, smug little face while she was going off about his claims that Trump had called for genocide against Iran, and you know she had him where she wanted him.

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And where he did not want to be.

Watch this:

Post continues:

STEFANIK: “Of course it’s bad! That is not what he is calling for. He wasn’t calling for genocide."

TAPPER: “Your entire civilization will die?”

STEFANIK: “It was targeted toward the Iranian terrorist regime.”

TAPPER: “Agree to disagree...”

STEFANIK: “This is typical CNN. This is TYPICAL CNN!”

“If you want to compare the president of the United States to the university presidents who failed to call for the condemnation of calling for the genocide of Jews, that’s on you, Jake.”

“The world saw how morally equivocating those university presidents were.”

“If you want to make that comparison, that’s on CNN.”

TAPPER: “I’m just asking you if you have the same standard for somebody...?”

STEFANIK: “Of course, genocide is bad across the board, Jake.”

“President Trump effectively brought the Iranians to the table.”

“He effectively delivered a ceasefire.”

“And he is going to effectively deliver peace to the Middle East to stop, frankly, the killing [from] the Iranian terrorist regime, which kills their own people and has created havoc across the Middle East.”

Stefanik refused to let CNN twist Trump’s words into a genocide narrative.

And it's a beautiful thing.

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That she is.

Democrat snot. That seems accurate.

Of course, he did. But the mainstream media, Democrats, and the Left (same difference) need the narrative to be TRUMP EVIL. That's all they know.

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2026 ELECTIONS CNN ELISE STEFANIK IRAN JAKE TAPPER

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