Gonna CRY! Elise Stefanik Turns Jake Tapper Into a Simpering Mess Over Trump/Iran and It's GLORIOUS (Vid)

Rep. Elise Stefanik took Jake Tapper to the cleaners... just one look at his pouty, cranky, smug little face while she was going off about his claims that Trump had called for genocide against Iran, and you know she had him where she wanted him.

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And where he did not want to be.

Watch this:

Rep. Elise Stefanik just DOG WALKED Jake Tapper on his own show: “This is TYPICAL CNN!”



Tapper tried to claim Trump was calling for genocide against Iran — Stefanik shut it down instantly.



TAPPER: “Is calling for wiping out an entire civilization bad or good?”



STEFANIK: “Of… pic.twitter.com/qm6Vlz4Mye — Overton (@overton_news) April 19, 2026

Post continues:

STEFANIK: “Of course it’s bad! That is not what he is calling for. He wasn’t calling for genocide." TAPPER: “Your entire civilization will die?” STEFANIK: “It was targeted toward the Iranian terrorist regime.” TAPPER: “Agree to disagree...” STEFANIK: “This is typical CNN. This is TYPICAL CNN!” “If you want to compare the president of the United States to the university presidents who failed to call for the condemnation of calling for the genocide of Jews, that’s on you, Jake.” “The world saw how morally equivocating those university presidents were.” “If you want to make that comparison, that’s on CNN.” TAPPER: “I’m just asking you if you have the same standard for somebody...?” STEFANIK: “Of course, genocide is bad across the board, Jake.” “President Trump effectively brought the Iranians to the table.” “He effectively delivered a ceasefire.” “And he is going to effectively deliver peace to the Middle East to stop, frankly, the killing [from] the Iranian terrorist regime, which kills their own people and has created havoc across the Middle East.” Stefanik refused to let CNN twist Trump’s words into a genocide narrative.

And it's a beautiful thing.

She is a BALLA! — Elwood 2023 (@beachboy1972) April 19, 2026

That she is.

@jaketapper is a Democrat snot. He exemplifies the smugness of every democrat I know. He is not news. He is propaganda. — Platinumsmith (@TXPlatinumsmith) April 19, 2026

Democrat snot. That seems accurate.

So sick and tired of people parsing comments. President Trump CLEARLY referred to the "47 years of corruption...." in the same post, obviously referring to the IRGC. — Clare❤️🇺🇸 (@clare_k07) April 19, 2026

Of course, he did. But the mainstream media, Democrats, and the Left (same difference) need the narrative to be TRUMP EVIL. That's all they know.

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Editor's Note: The Democrats are doing everything in their power to undermine the integrity of our elections.

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