Spanberger's Latest BRAG Reminds Virginians WHY She's the Most Unpopular Governor There in 32 Years

Where in America is it hard for women to get contraception?

Also, 'every day' should be two words in this post... yeah, we're petty.

Look at this nonsense in Virginia.

Advertisement

The Right to Contraception Act has now been signed into law by @GovernorVA!



This law protects the millions of Virginia women who use contraception everyday. Virginia is finally enshrining this freedom into law.



The Right to Contraception Act strengthens stability for families… https://t.co/hZl4f8e6vP — Sen. Jennifer Carroll Foy (@JCarrollFoy) April 9, 2026

Post continues:

... and safeguards essential health care choices. It makes clear that these decisions belong to patients — not politicians.

Again, where in Virginia are women struggling to get birth control?

Pseudo-Governor Abigail Spanberger was quick to jump on the birth control bandwagon, pretending that she did something that actually matters:

🚨We have officially guaranteed the right of every woman in Virginia to access contraception and birth control.



Thank you @ltgovhashmi, @JCarrollFoy, and @DelCiaPrice85 for long championing this effort — and for all you’ve done to protect reproductive healthcare. https://t.co/hZofM667ZL — Governor Abigail Spanberger (@GovernorVA) April 19, 2026

Funny how the worst governor in Virginia's history is busy securing something that has never been a right (and not at all hard to get in this day and age) while tramping actual rights like the Second Amendment.

She really is just awful.

Contraception was never in danger, White Witch, you know this. — Sigh... (@LoveMeSomeTX) April 19, 2026

More useless, unneeded legislation.



Anyone could get contraception. — Morgana Le Faye *Patriot *America 1st* 🇺🇸 (@Keltic_Spirit) April 20, 2026

I wish he’d figured it out earlier…so Virginia could have avoided your stupid policies, but at least we have another Democrat whose eyes are wide open now 👍🏻👏🏻👇🏻



“Oh Yes, 100% I regret voting for Spanberger!”https://t.co/gwl4i6D4FX — Jacks (@jacksokd2) April 20, 2026

Even Democrats don't like her.

That's how much she sucks.

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Editor's Note: The Democrats are doing everything in their power to undermine the integrity of our elections.

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