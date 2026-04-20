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Spanberger's Latest BRAG Reminds Virginians WHY She's the Most Unpopular Governor There in 32 Years

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:40 PM on April 20, 2026
AP Photo/Steve Helber

Where in America is it hard for women to get contraception?

Also, 'every day' should be two words in this post... yeah, we're petty.

Look at this nonsense in Virginia.

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... and safeguards essential health care choices. It makes clear that these decisions belong to patients — not politicians.

Again, where in Virginia are women struggling to get birth control? 

Pseudo-Governor Abigail Spanberger was quick to jump on the birth control bandwagon, pretending that she did something that actually matters:

Funny how the worst governor in Virginia's history is busy securing something that has never been a right (and not at all hard to get in this day and age) while tramping actual rights like the Second Amendment.

She really is just awful.

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Even Democrats don't like her.

That's how much she sucks.

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ABIGAIL SPANBERGER HEALTHCARE VIRGINIA

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