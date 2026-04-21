POS Chris Murphy BODIED for Cheering Iran AGAINST America (Not to Mention His Questionable Ties to Iran)

Leave it to Sen. Chris Murphy to cheer on the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism as it openly defies a U.S. naval blockade.

Sadly enough, this reads for him because he's a real slimeball.

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While American forces are out there trying to choke off the Iranian regime’s shadow fleet of sanction-busting oil tankers, Murphy took to X on Monday night to celebrate the news that at least 26 of those vessels had slipped through the cracks. In a single-word reply that’s now drawing fire from all corners, the sitting senator made it crystal clear whose side he’s on—and it sure isn’t America’s.

Classic.

Someone has to be really broken to not only root against his own country, but to root in favor of a country behind most terror attacks in the region and even the world. We can only assume his new social media maven gf either posted this for him or convinced him to do it ... otherwise, the guy has really lost it. Maybe leaving his wife and kids for the younger woman did more damage to the senator's brain than we realize.

Scott Jennings with the slam dunk:

Year of our Lord 2026: Democrat US Senator openly rooting for Iran to defeat the US in battle. Every Dem on the Hill ought to be hounded today by every reporter to answer for this lunatic. pic.twitter.com/8ixSVsGFRo — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) April 21, 2026

Doubtful.

They're far too busy hovering over Virginia, waiting to see if the Democrats destroy the state with their redistricting referendum.

A reminder of what I exclusively reported in 2020. You later admitted my reporting was correct. pic.twitter.com/XMqGfBTFnA — Mollie (@MZHemingway) April 21, 2026

Yeah, he's always sucked.

So maybe it's not his new chick.

It's refreshing to finally see you admit that you hate this country.



We've always known it, but at least now it's transparent. — Aggie The Barbabe (@AggieTheBarkeep) April 21, 2026

He might as well be honest.

You’re a traitor. POS https://t.co/r6eZQuPL2D — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 21, 2026

“I love when Iran wins, it’s awesome…”



- a UNITED STATES SENATOR???????????!!!!!!!!! — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) April 21, 2026

Reminder that Murphy directly and illegally worked with Iranian spies!https://t.co/SX2CrRsVAb — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) April 21, 2026

Oh yeah, that's right.

Not to mention there's this ..

This is @ChrisMurphyCT in 2022 trying to make the case for the Biden Administration to delist the IRGC, the terrorist organization responsible for slaughtering 40,000+ innocent Iranian protestors in January 2026.



Now, he is openly and shamelessly rooting for the IRGC.



How… https://t.co/T8WGZ8LMLo pic.twitter.com/62bL42jkh3 — Reza Behrouz (@RBehrouzDO) April 21, 2026

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Disgusting, ain't it?

We'll be here ALL DAY if we start that with this guy.

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Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.