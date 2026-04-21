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POS Chris Murphy BODIED for Cheering Iran AGAINST America (Not to Mention His Questionable Ties to Iran)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:20 AM on April 21, 2026
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Leave it to Sen. Chris Murphy to cheer on the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism as it openly defies a U.S. naval blockade.

Sadly enough, this reads for him because he's a real slimeball.

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While American forces are out there trying to choke off the Iranian regime’s shadow fleet of sanction-busting oil tankers, Murphy took to X on Monday night to celebrate the news that at least 26 of those vessels had slipped through the cracks. In a single-word reply that’s now drawing fire from all corners, the sitting senator made it crystal clear whose side he’s on—and it sure isn’t America’s. 

Classic.

Someone has to be really broken to not only root against his own country, but to root in favor of a country behind most terror attacks in the region and even the world. We can only assume his new social media maven gf either posted this for him or convinced him to do it ... otherwise, the guy has really lost it. Maybe leaving his wife and kids for the younger woman did more damage to the senator's brain than we realize.

Scott Jennings with the slam dunk:

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Doubtful.

They're far too busy hovering over Virginia, waiting to see if the Democrats destroy the state with their redistricting referendum.

Yeah, he's always sucked.

So maybe it's not his new chick.

He might as well be honest.

Oh yeah, that's right.

Not to mention there's this ..

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Disgusting, ain't it?

We'll be here ALL DAY if we start that with this guy.

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Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS CHRIS MURPHY DEMOCRAT PARTY IRAN SCOTT JENNINGS

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