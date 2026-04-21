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Chuck Schumer Using Atlantic's Hit Piece to Attack Kash Patel Shows There's Something Much DARKER at Play

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:35 PM on April 21, 2026
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

Would you look at that? Chuck Schumer is using The Atlantic's hit piece (you know, the one they're being sued over) to attack Kash Patel and demand that he resign immediately. Wonder if Chuckles knows that the reporter who wrote this piece is the same harpy who lied about Brett Kavanaugh? 

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Considering he's using it in a way to call for a resignation?

Yeah, we bet he does know.

In fact, we imagine he's known about this piece for a lot longer than the rest of us. 

Ahem.

Check this out:

Please, as if Chuck has any idea what Americans deserve.

What a d-i-c-k.

Right? Sounds like the anonymous sources were kinda sorta working together to make this all happen. Almost as if they had a plan in place to get rid of Patel.

Surely, our elected officials wouldn't work with a news outlet to harm the director of the FBI, right?

Right.

The 'Wrap Up Smear'.

Yup.

And they've been doing it for decades.

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Come ooooooooon DISCOVERY!

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