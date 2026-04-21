Chuck Schumer Using Atlantic's Hit Piece to Attack Kash Patel Shows There's Something Much DARKER at Play

Would you look at that? Chuck Schumer is using The Atlantic's hit piece (you know, the one they're being sued over) to attack Kash Patel and demand that he resign immediately. Wonder if Chuckles knows that the reporter who wrote this piece is the same harpy who lied about Brett Kavanaugh?

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Considering he's using it in a way to call for a resignation?

Yeah, we bet he does know.

In fact, we imagine he's known about this piece for a lot longer than the rest of us.

Ahem.

Check this out:

Americans deserve steady, SOBER leadership from their FBI Director.



Kash Patel must resign immediately.



Every day he remains in office is a national security risk. https://t.co/RuyIZVXV1E — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) April 20, 2026

Please, as if Chuck has any idea what Americans deserve.

What a d-i-c-k.

Soooo @TheAtlantic’s anonymously sourced story isn’t starting to smell strategized at all… https://t.co/4WhrPXCyh8 — Megan Basham (@megbasham) April 21, 2026

Right? Sounds like the anonymous sources were kinda sorta working together to make this all happen. Almost as if they had a plan in place to get rid of Patel.

Surely, our elected officials wouldn't work with a news outlet to harm the director of the FBI, right?

Right.

It’s called The Wrap Up Smear



Listen to drunk Aunt Nancy explain how it works….👇😵‍💫 https://t.co/YLEbnU1wd0 — Hey Boo Boo🗣🇺🇸 (@HeyBooBoo16) April 21, 2026

The 'Wrap Up Smear'.

Yup.

And they've been doing it for decades.

If Patel's lawsuit gets to discovery, The Atlantic will have a hard time keeping their sources anonymous. The allegations that they're DOJ officials may create national security concerns, especially with respect to some of the assertions in the article. — Frank Gangemi (@FrankGangemi) April 21, 2026

Come ooooooooon DISCOVERY!

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