Talking Skit: Jake Tapper Puts in Scripted Appearance on Colbert to Promote WHCD Protest Against Trump

President Donald Trump will be at the White House Correspondents' Dinner (WHCD) on Saturday night. It marks the first time he will be at the yearly event as president. ‘Journalists,’ of course, see this as a perfect opportunity to play dress-up as the ‘Resistance.’ Yes, they see Trump as a danger to ‘Freedom of the Press’ despite being the most press-accessible President ever and expanding access to ‘new media’ at the White House. With the ‘journalist’-led WHCD protest against Trump gearing up, CNN’s Jake Tapper went on Stephen Colbert’s late-night political talk show to do a scripted appearance to hawk protest-related merch from the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press (RCFP).

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It’s unintentionally funny that what's essentially a rag is used to promote Tapper’s dying brand of modern ‘journalism.’ (WATCH)

Colbert has on Jake Tapper. The first thing they do is a scripted, cringey bit to bash the president over freedom of speech.



Big time comedy. Jokes. ‘Journalists' don’t pick a side. Etc. pic.twitter.com/oLdhKjVsua — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 21, 2026

Totally scripted including the pocket-square shout-out. — NEWS🐦 (@TedCohen1) April 21, 2026

I thought they were going to kiss. pic.twitter.com/pebf1NMX7l — TrumpSaidSo (@Richerd1378272) April 21, 2026

It’s like kissing a mirror.

Commenters noted the disconnect in Tapper freely talking about his industry’s so-called oppression at the hands of Trump, without being silenced on-air.

Freedom of the Press is under attack as they sit night after night telling us this.



The No Kings marches continue without a King around to shut them down.



Is anyone seeing the irony?



And it's hard to find the words for Jake Tapper at this point. — Jeff Hard Author (@AuthorHard) April 21, 2026

They say freedom of the press is under attack, freely, in the press. — Joshua Heard (@joshuatheard) April 21, 2026

Trump is such an anti-free speech totalitarian that both of these clowns can bash him 24/7 with zero repurcussion — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 21, 2026

It’s almost as if Tapper’s woes are all in his head. Spoiler: they are.

Posters say any restrictions on Tapper’s ability to share information are purely self-imposed.

Incidentally, this is the same Jake Tapper who spilled the beans on Biden only after Trump won and after spending the entire Biden presidency pretending he was "sharp as tack." — Let's Talk Common Sense (@InsideMAGAWin) April 21, 2026

Jake is still processing the fact that he never noticed biden was out to lunch. lying pos. — k_willis (@k_willis) April 21, 2026

Ah yes, how Tapper indulges in freedom of the press…..when the jig is up and the coast is clear and he can make a buck. — Peter Barbera (@PeterBarbera) April 21, 2026

He’s more interested in the freedom to print money than in freedom of the press.

Thankfully, Americans are freely choosing to phase out Tapper and Colbert. It’s not hard to guess why.

Talk show host



hosts a talk show host



so the two talk show hosts



can discuss the trials and tribulations



of being a talk show host.



"Honey, get in here, fast! Colbert has JAKE TAPPER ON!" pic.twitter.com/x5udfpZgZI — John in the Shelter (@jswriter65) April 21, 2026

And this is why is going off the air!!! — 158bobb (@BobBizot) April 21, 2026

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The only thing they have is President Trump. Other than that they have no material. They’re not funny. they are a bunch of overpaid buffoons. — J Marcus (@Txu4547) April 21, 2026

May can’t come soon enough. This man and Kimmel are just not funny. They are both top notch comedians only in their minds — Shirl (@shirlwallie6545) April 21, 2026

One more month and this clown is gone. — Frank C (@NYSportsfan63) April 21, 2026

CNN is in third place, and Colbert’s last CBS late-night show is on May 21. Trump isn’t the reason those are happening; free Americans are.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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