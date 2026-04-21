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Talking Skit: Jake Tapper Puts in Scripted Appearance on Colbert to Promote WHCD Protest Against Trump

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 5:30 PM on April 21, 2026
Townhall Media

President Donald Trump will be at the White House Correspondents' Dinner (WHCD) on Saturday night. It marks the first time he will be at the yearly event as president. ‘Journalists,’ of course, see this as a perfect opportunity to play dress-up as the ‘Resistance.’ Yes, they see Trump as a danger to ‘Freedom of the Press’ despite being the most press-accessible President ever and expanding access to ‘new media’ at the White House. With the ‘journalist’-led WHCD protest against Trump gearing up, CNN’s Jake Tapper went on Stephen Colbert’s late-night political talk show to do a scripted appearance to hawk protest-related merch from the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press (RCFP).

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It’s unintentionally funny that what's essentially a rag is used to promote Tapper’s dying brand of modern ‘journalism.’ (WATCH)

It’s like kissing a mirror.

Commenters noted the disconnect in Tapper freely talking about his industry’s so-called oppression at the hands of Trump, without being silenced on-air.

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It’s almost as if Tapper’s woes are all in his head. Spoiler: they are.

Posters say any restrictions on Tapper’s ability to share information are purely self-imposed.

He’s more interested in the freedom to print money than in freedom of the press.

Thankfully, Americans are freely choosing to phase out Tapper and Colbert. It’s not hard to guess why.

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CNN is in third place, and Colbert’s last CBS late-night show is on May 21. Trump isn’t the reason those are happening; free Americans are.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CNN DONALD TRUMP FAKE NEWS FREE SPEECH JAKE TAPPER JIMMY KIMMEL

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