Obama Bro Says Jewish Insider ‘Intentionally Misinterpreted’ Chris Murphy’s Sarcastic Tweet

As Twitchy reported earlier, Sen. Chris Murphy backtracked on his post declaring the bit of Iranian propaganda that 26 Iranian shadow fleet vessels had bypassed the U.S. blockade of the Strait of Hormuz was "awesome." Murphy said he couldn't believe that he had to explain that his post was something called sarcasm, but he, in fact, did have to explain it, seeing as he cheers anything that he thinks makes the Trump administration look bad, and because of his sketchy ties to Iran, pointed out by Mollie Hemingway.

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Jewish Insider picked up on the story, reporting that "the Connecticut senator responded ‘awesome’ to a report that 26 Iranian vessels evaded the U.S.’ maritime blockade." One of the Obama bros, who have their own connections to Iran through their former boss, claimed that Jewish Insider had "intentionally misinterpreted" Murphy's sarcastic tweet.

BREAKING: We have intentionally misinterpreted a sarcastic tweet from last night https://t.co/RyoK1puctm — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) April 21, 2026

If Murphy had to come back and explain that he was being sarcastic, that sounds like a Chris Murphy problem.

Breaking: Murphy suggested removing the IRGC from the terrorist list in 2022. https://t.co/1aZwIA86uA — Ribeiro (@ribeiro__2022) April 21, 2026

Was also made responding to a fake tweet. So Murphy is just an iconic dumbass — Rob Schmitt (@SchmittNYC) April 21, 2026

Oh interesting. So Chris Murphy gets the benefit of the doubt for not being literal but Trump never does? Weird 😂 — Turner du Bois (@Papote_T) April 21, 2026

Considering Murphy's documented history with Iran, one question, JonBoy... pic.twitter.com/34MZ7L8xFU — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) April 21, 2026

Sarcastic or not, it amplified a false IRGC media report and spread regime propaganda. — Michael Ames (@mirkel) April 21, 2026

Nice try, Jon. We know Murphy's true intentions. He hates America. He roots for Iran. Fuck him. And fuck anyone who defends him. — SpudMgmt2023 (@SpudMgmt2023) April 21, 2026

You're a traitor.



What? I'm just being sarcastic. — Richard DeCamp (@richdecamp) April 21, 2026

He was boosting a paid IRGC propagandist pushing false info that made America look weak during an ongoing military operation. Democrats rooting against America, an increasingly common phenomenon.https://t.co/Sig9RtYrnD pic.twitter.com/SdJMRExq2T — 𝔻𝕠𝕔𝕥𝕠𝕣 𝔽𝕒𝕥𝕖 (@georg3) April 21, 2026

Jon says this without the slightest bit of irony after making a living off of intentionally misinterpreting everything any given Republican says. — Joel Schamber (@JoelSchamber) April 21, 2026

Democrats requesting the benefit of the doubt for Chris Murphy after spending ten years giving none to Trump.



Sigh. — Kamala's Kackle (@FakeNominee) April 21, 2026

Murphy has a history of pro-Iranian comments and actions, and he’s a moron. No one misinterpreted anything, it’s just that Murphy wasn’t smart enough to set up his victim play correctly — Daniel Reid (@danielp_reid) April 21, 2026

BREAKING: @ChrisMurphyCT and his clownish minions going with the "it was just a joke" excuse. — Sasha (@HoldenCal36) April 21, 2026

Sarcasm: what Democrats claim when caught rooting against America because Trump happens to be President. — Dave Switzer (@profswitzer) April 21, 2026

Yeah, I cant see how making a tweet supporting an adversary was misconstrued amongst all his anti government tweets...



/s — BBOMAHA (@BBOANS13) April 21, 2026

Spin zone in full effect funny how all the same accounts are doing damage control. — Billieve1.eth (@Billieve1) April 21, 2026

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Sarcasm usually requires sarcasm to be present. Not overwhelming joy. — Ghost of Roy Batty (@AllAllAllOr) April 21, 2026

Nobody is that stupid to buy this bullshit and gaslight in defense of Murphy. — Forged Autonomy (@ForgedAutonomy) April 21, 2026

"I'm intentionally spinning this because I'm a paid member of the Democrat media machine." — RamenFreak (@freak_ramen) April 21, 2026

The backpedaling on this is hysterical to watch pic.twitter.com/vVZR195SZl — Precious✨️Metal (@metalguera1114) April 21, 2026

Why is a US Senator intentionally amplifying IRGC propaganda, Jon? — Dan Edmonson (@dansedmonson) April 21, 2026

Again, if there was such a huge backlash against Murphy for apparently cheering on Iran against the Trump administration, maybe Murphy should do some self-reflection rather than blame everyone else for missing his biting sarcasm.

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Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

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