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Obama Bro Says Jewish Insider ‘Intentionally Misinterpreted’ Chris Murphy’s Sarcastic Tweet

Brett T. | 4:00 PM on April 21, 2026
Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File

As Twitchy reported earlier, Sen. Chris Murphy backtracked on his post declaring the bit of Iranian propaganda that 26 Iranian shadow fleet vessels had bypassed the U.S. blockade of the Strait of Hormuz was "awesome." Murphy said he couldn't believe that he had to explain that his post was something called sarcasm, but he, in fact, did have to explain it, seeing as he cheers anything that he thinks makes the Trump administration look bad, and because of his sketchy ties to Iran, pointed out by Mollie Hemingway.

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Jewish Insider picked up on the story, reporting that "the Connecticut senator responded ‘awesome’ to a report that 26 Iranian vessels evaded the U.S.’ maritime blockade." One of the Obama bros, who have their own connections to Iran through their former boss, claimed that Jewish Insider had "intentionally misinterpreted" Murphy's sarcastic tweet. 

If Murphy had to come back and explain that he was being sarcastic, that sounds like a Chris Murphy problem. 

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Again, if there was such a huge backlash against Murphy for apparently cheering on Iran against the Trump administration, maybe Murphy should do some self-reflection rather than blame everyone else for missing his biting sarcasm.

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Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

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CHRIS MURPHY CONNECTICUT IRAN TERRORISM TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

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