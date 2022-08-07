Blaming children for climate change. Stay classy, climate cult.

Full disclosure, we have no idea who Matthew Stadlen even is, but it would appear Twitter thinks enough of him and his opinion to verify him. And with opinions like this one, basically pushing depopulation to battle climate change because he thinks having more than two kids as the world burns is ‘not ok’, we’re not the least bit surprised.

It’s like Twitter picks the worst of the worst to verify.

Have we got to the point where having three children should be socially unacceptable? Can’t legislate against it or even penalise it fiscally because children should never be punished for their parents’ choices. But having three children as the world burns is surely not ok? — Matthew Stadlen (@MatthewStadlen) August 6, 2022

Not ok?

What?

You know what’s not ok? Telling people how many kids they can or can’t have. If he wants a policy like that he should move to Communist China.

Being slightly provocative. But we have too many people already for a sustainable world. I would think very, very seriously before trying for a third child. — Matthew Stadlen (@MatthewStadlen) August 6, 2022

Slightly provocative.

In other words, he’s trolling.

Population decline is more of a threat than overpopulation. Birth rates have plummeted and fertility is in decline, but go off, my guy. — June (@junebotprolly) August 7, 2022

He should definitely not reproduce.

That seems fair.

So four then — Ingenuous Firebrand (@ING2Firebrand) August 7, 2022

Psh, why not five?

If UK is producing like 10 times as much carbon as one Indian person, might say that the children are not the issue https://t.co/fYt1MWodu2. — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) August 7, 2022

now I’m definitely having kid no. 4 lol https://t.co/jMcxlruucL — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) August 7, 2022

That’s right!

I’m gay and now I want to spawn six kids. https://t.co/VTgQFB9aag — Jay (@OneFineJay) August 7, 2022

HA HA HA HA HA

We love that.

Matthew feels comfortable tweeting this because there are other truly stupid, evil people out there who believe this garbage. https://t.co/WI0MnOkATN — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) August 7, 2022

Pretty much.

Seek help — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 7, 2022

Not sure there’s enough help out there for this guy …

***

