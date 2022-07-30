RNC Research kicked things off with a reminder about American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten and her support for Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. and Democrat Senate candidate John Fetterman:

REMINDER: John Fetterman proudly stands in “solidarity” with union boss Randi Weingarten – the same union boss who forced schools closed and supported mask and vaccine mandates on kids pic.twitter.com/FTplATJ0NV — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 29, 2022

“The same union boss who forced schools closed and supported mask and vaccine mandates on kids.” Fact check: TRUE.

However, Weingarten took exception to that tweet from RNC Research and responded this way:

Correction, we called for vaccine availability for kids and masking when necessary to keep our children safe… get your facts right !!! — Randi Weingarten ☮️🇺🇦🇺🇸 (@rweingarten) July 29, 2022

Really? Do these people think the things they’ve said and tweeted disappear right after they say them? RNC Research didn’t let that one go.

RNC Research here with the receipts. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 29, 2022

Yikes, looks like RNC has the receipts, Randi! — Kristi (@Kristi_Weaver4) July 30, 2022

RNC Research responded accordingly:

You tweeted in support of forced masking many, many times. Stop lying, Randi. https://t.co/EoM0KNiTDb pic.twitter.com/a7DHcCPNFJ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 29, 2022

Ouch! Here are those tweets:

The CDC is explicitly warning against lifting the mask mandate early. There's no reason to other than to politicize the pandemic. Our leaders should prioritize saving lives and listen to the CDC. https://t.co/xryNg6kuhP — Randi Weingarten ☮️🇺🇦🇺🇸 (@rweingarten) March 6, 2021

Lifting the Texas mask mandate is unconscionable.. Glad @AustinISD is still standing with the science & @CDCgov on maintaining #masks & protocols https://t.co/AtsOzfcN06 — Randi Weingarten ☮️🇺🇦🇺🇸 (@rweingarten) March 4, 2021

Removing the mask mandate during a pandemic only puts more people at risk. https://t.co/AucDd5p1A5 — Randi Weingarten ☮️🇺🇦🇺🇸 (@rweingarten) March 5, 2021

Those and more!

You also supported vaccine mandates for school kids. It’s on tape, Randi. Stop lying. pic.twitter.com/49YbRE1woA — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 29, 2022

And here’s you saying you only supported unmasking kids once there is ZERO COVID transmission. Why are you lying? pic.twitter.com/MNk2dBwdzJ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 30, 2022

Remember all this in November.

Never forget what they did to us. https://t.co/7RKuIFHcsw — Alan (@DawgBone1988) July 30, 2022

School choice advocate Corey DeAngelis has the best advice for Weingarten:

delete your account. — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) July 30, 2022

Bingo.

***

