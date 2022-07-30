RNC Research kicked things off with a reminder about American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten and her support for Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. and Democrat Senate candidate John Fetterman:

“The same union boss who forced schools closed and supported mask and vaccine mandates on kids.” Fact check: TRUE.

However, Weingarten took exception to that tweet from RNC Research and responded this way:

Really? Do these people think the things they’ve said and tweeted disappear right after they say them? RNC Research didn’t let that one go.

RNC Research responded accordingly:

Ouch! Here are those tweets:

Those and more!

Remember all this in November.

School choice advocate Corey DeAngelis has the best advice for Weingarten:

Bingo.

