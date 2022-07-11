Randi Weingarten believes schools are too politicized and it’s all because of those darn politicians.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Would someone pretty please with sugar on top get Randi a mirror?

C’mon, lady.

Nearly 9 out of 10 respondents say schools have become too politicized, following a year of political attacks on teachers waged by politicians stoking culture wars and banning books for political gain. https://t.co/IJU8p8tjVO — Randi Weingarten ☮️🇺🇦 (@rweingarten) July 11, 2022

Wow, she locked this post down fast.

Guessing even she knew this was a stretch, especially coming from her own crap organization.

Sure, it’s the POLITICIANS politicizing education, not the gross and disgusting teacher’s unions that pushed to keep kids out of the classroom so they could spend more time fighting for political power and more money.

We see you, Randi.

You and your AFT did ALL of this, congrats Randi! https://t.co/wbdeHhZuXO — Kristi (@Kristi_Weaver4) July 11, 2022

For an election, for money, and for political gain.

Like the most POLICIZED effort EVER.

@rweingarten doesn't allow comments but we can point out that teachers unions politicized the classroom https://t.co/hsBHHYgdgJ — Scott C "Dicere Verum" (@ScottC20012) July 11, 2022

This is like putting on a concert in a nice park and then complaining that the lawn is ruined. What a tool. https://t.co/l4xN5NU0gU — GeekYUAlum (@GeekYUAlum) July 11, 2022

This woman right here has helped dumb down America. https://t.co/SSVbtxYRmg — chris slominski (@ChrisSlominski) July 11, 2022

That’s rich, since you’re the one who politicized education. https://t.co/714mTwMZkq — The Omicron Guy (@FawkesNewsKisP) July 11, 2022

Oh look, it's the consequences of your actions. https://t.co/NvazamPDGz — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) July 11, 2022

Seriously, we’ve seen bologna sandwiches with more self-awareness.

***

