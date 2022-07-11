Unless you have your head buried in the sand, by now you’ve heard about the 4chan community hacking into Hunter Biden’s iCloud. And the videos, images, emails, texts, etc. that we are seeing on social media right now are just … wow.

So bad.

Honestly, that anyone would keep this sort of stuff on their iCloud makes ZERO sense BUT then again, we’re talking about an addict who likely believes he is untouchable so why hide? Or maybe he wants to get caught?

Yeah … we don’t know.

Like this video where he’s arguing with a hooker about how much crack he has:

Hunter Biden arguing with a hooker about how much crack he has pic.twitter.com/LFgbYeBw5c — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 10, 2022

Why. Record. This. In. The. First. Place?

We need a little clapping emoji in between each word for it to really resonate, right?

Donald Trump Jr. took this opportunity to drop the media and of course, the Biden family.

Imagine the things he decided may be a bit too much for film!!! Also imagine the coverage if this was me? https://t.co/gBFtt173OA — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 11, 2022

If this video was of Trump Jr? OOOOOOMG, this is all we’d hear about from the media for weeks. They’d probably try and find some loophole to impeach Trump again, even though he’s no longer president. There would be fires in the streets and idiots screaming about Russia Russia Russia.

But since it’s Hunter Biden, you know, the smartest guy OUR FREAKIN’ PRESIDENT knows … crickets.

Just a reminder of how Joe Biden felt about crack while he was in the Senate. How many “quarters” of crack does Hunter have here? Looks like a lot of jail time. pic.twitter.com/HRt8EpjTfm — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 11, 2022

Looks like at least 10 years jail time, Joe.

Maybe 20.

Why did he FILM stuff like this??? — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) July 10, 2022

Broken.

Narcissistic.

But mainly broken.

He wanted to get caught. There’s no other explanation for why he would film this. — Kenny Webster (@KennethRWebster) July 11, 2022

See? That’s what we wonder as well.

Interesting subject of his life he chose to film. — Merissa Hansen 🇺🇸 (@MerissaHansen17) July 11, 2022

Makes ZERO sense.

None of this does.

***

Related:

Ian Prior brings ALL the receipts in BRUTAL thread owning Loudoun County ‘leadership’ for accusing Youngkin of lying about CRT

Ranty ‘Harvard Law’ blue-check DROPPED for attacking J.K. Rowling and her ‘fist-bump’ moment with Matt Walsh DEFENDING women

Dude, WAT? Pete Buttigieg OWNED for trying to defend Lefty pro-abort harpies harassing Kavanaugh at a restaurant