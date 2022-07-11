Lefties hate Youngkin because he won and he’s RIGHT about everything.

Schools, masks, gas taxes, tax breaks, jobs, economy, AND CRT. You’d think by now they’d stop pushing the lie that CRT isn’t being taught in our schools, but Loudoun County just can’t seem to get out of Loudoun County’s way.

And guess who is always RIGHT there to keep them ‘honest’?

Ian Prior.

This thread is somethin’ else:

🧵⬇️ It’s is mind boggling that Loudoun County leadership STILL plays the “no CRT in schools game.” Just admit it and then defend it if you want. But DO NOT insult parents intelligence by denying its in our schools. /1 pic.twitter.com/KAHpcdigFL — Ian Prior (@iandprior) July 11, 2022

That’s what is the worst, insulting parents who have seen it firsthand to dunk on Youngkin.

This is why they lost and will keep losing.

We can SEE IT.

White individualism? Color group individualism?

Really?

… unfair rules they make about race so that white people get more power and are treated better than everybody else.

IN OUR SCHOOLS?!

A group of white people?

What?

White supremacy culture.

No words.

Fragility?

Yeah, looks like Youngkin was telling the truth.

*sigh*

In other words yes, yes they are teaching CRT.

***

Related:

Ranty ‘Harvard Law’ blue-check DROPPED for attacking J.K. Rowling and her ‘fist-bump’ moment with Matt Walsh DEFENDING women

Dude, WAT? Pete Buttigieg OWNED for trying to defend Lefty pro-abort harpies harassing Kavanaugh at a restaurant

Hunter called her WAY worse: Retired 3-star Army general suspended for DARING to criticize Jill Biden’s abortion views on Twitter