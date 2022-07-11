Lefties hate Youngkin because he won and he’s RIGHT about everything.
Schools, masks, gas taxes, tax breaks, jobs, economy, AND CRT. You’d think by now they’d stop pushing the lie that CRT isn’t being taught in our schools, but Loudoun County just can’t seem to get out of Loudoun County’s way.
And guess who is always RIGHT there to keep them ‘honest’?
Ian Prior.
This thread is somethin’ else:
🧵⬇️
It’s is mind boggling that Loudoun County leadership STILL plays the “no CRT in schools game.”
Just admit it and then defend it if you want.
But DO NOT insult parents intelligence by denying its in our schools. /1 pic.twitter.com/KAHpcdigFL
— Ian Prior (@iandprior) July 11, 2022
That’s what is the worst, insulting parents who have seen it firsthand to dunk on Youngkin.
This is why they lost and will keep losing.
We can SEE IT.
— Ian Prior (@iandprior) July 11, 2022
— Ian Prior (@iandprior) July 11, 2022
White individualism? Color group individualism?
Really?
— Ian Prior (@iandprior) July 11, 2022
… unfair rules they make about race so that white people get more power and are treated better than everybody else.
IN OUR SCHOOLS?!
— Ian Prior (@iandprior) July 11, 2022
A group of white people?
What?
— Ian Prior (@iandprior) July 11, 2022
White supremacy culture.
— Ian Prior (@iandprior) July 11, 2022
No words.
— Ian Prior (@iandprior) July 11, 2022
Fragility?
Yeah, looks like Youngkin was telling the truth.
— Ian Prior (@iandprior) July 11, 2022
*sigh*
/10 pic.twitter.com/Lq1fOdUTNW
— Ian Prior (@iandprior) July 11, 2022
In other words yes, yes they are teaching CRT.
***
Related:
Ranty ‘Harvard Law’ blue-check DROPPED for attacking J.K. Rowling and her ‘fist-bump’ moment with Matt Walsh DEFENDING women
Dude, WAT? Pete Buttigieg OWNED for trying to defend Lefty pro-abort harpies harassing Kavanaugh at a restaurant
Hunter called her WAY worse: Retired 3-star Army general suspended for DARING to criticize Jill Biden’s abortion views on Twitter
recent stories
To change your comments display name, click here.