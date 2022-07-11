As Twitchy readers know, J.K. Rowling and Matt Walsh had a fairly heated (at first) debate about women that eventually turned into a, â€˜whoa we agreeâ€™ moment, which is very rare on Twitter. First of all, people rarely agree on much of anything on Twitter, but to see two biggies in the arena of defining and defending women have a fist-bump moment?

Whoa.

So much whoa.

And thatâ€™s probably why Alejandra Caraballo got all fussy because HOW DARE the truth about women being women be allowed on social media.

Check out the slurs â€¦

TERF and Christofascist.

Harvard sure can pick â€™em.

Yes, in case you need a reminder, Matt understands what a woman is â€¦ and heâ€™s not even a biologist!

Crazy!

Maybe people like Rowling and Walsh agree because they have COMMON SENSE when it comes to defining women?

Defending women does not mean you hate trans people.

This level of victimhood and perpetual â€˜poor meâ€™ nonsense is doing their movement no favors.

You can guess how this went over.

THE HORROR.

And the truth.

Always.

Melting down over the simple idea that women do not have a penis does not scream strength either.

***

