As Twitchy readers know, J.K. Rowling and Matt Walsh had a fairly heated (at first) debate about women that eventually turned into a, â€˜whoa we agreeâ€™ moment, which is very rare on Twitter. First of all, people rarely agree on much of anything on Twitter, but to see two biggies in the arena of defining and defending women have a fist-bump moment?

Whoa.

So much whoa.

And thatâ€™s probably why Alejandra Caraballo got all fussy because HOW DARE the truth about women being women be allowed on social media.

Check out the slurs â€¦

My new favorite genre is TERF's like JK Rowling praising christofascists for their transphobia. People need to wake up at how transphobia is being used as a gateway to radicalize wealthy white women into reactionary fascist views. pic.twitter.com/OgXWsskp17 â€” Alejandra Caraballo (@Esqueer_) July 10, 2022

TERF and Christofascist.

Harvard sure can pick â€™em.

In case you needed a reminder of where Matt Walsh stands in regards to women. Here's his response after Dobbs and his Twitter bio. pic.twitter.com/EmdbJrGX1L â€” Alejandra Caraballo (@Esqueer_) July 10, 2022

Yes, in case you need a reminder, Matt understands what a woman is â€¦ and heâ€™s not even a biologist!

Crazy!

Maybe people like Rowling and Walsh agree because they have COMMON SENSE when it comes to defining women?

Kara is so close to getting it but can't give up her grift of hating trans people. They really are useful idiots for these fascists. Also, this entire Twitter interaction is a dumpster fire of TERF's and christofascists. pic.twitter.com/q5vT38CWRB â€” Alejandra Caraballo (@Esqueer_) July 10, 2022

Defending women does not mean you hate trans people.

This level of victimhood and perpetual â€˜poor meâ€™ nonsense is doing their movement no favors.

You can guess how this went over.

A simpler one-sentence way of cutting through all the bullsh*t and woo here is: "People from all backgrounds agree women do not have penises." â€” Wilfred Reilly (@wil_da_beast630) July 11, 2022

THE HORROR.

And the truth.

Pronouns in bio https://t.co/4dvgt6eS1F â€” Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) July 11, 2022

Always.

Standing up for women's rights and saying that we are not acceptable collateral damage is NOT Christofascism. https://t.co/5RQ6NCGLed â€” Snarkwatcher (@poetrypainter) July 11, 2022

Thatâ€™s funny, I would say the weakness comes from needing pronouns in your bio in the first place. Needing strangers to validate your delusions to keep yourself from having a total mental breakdown doesnâ€™t scream strength to meâ€¦ â€” zack (@TipTopMcGrop) July 11, 2022

Melting down over the simple idea that women do not have a penis does not scream strength either.

***

Related:

Dude, WAT? Pete Buttigieg OWNED for trying to defend Lefty pro-abort harpies harassing Kavanaugh at a restaurant

Hunter called her WAY worse: Retired 3-star Army general suspended for DARING to criticize Jill Bidenâ€™s abortion views on Twitter

JOURNALISM! Maggie Haberman dragged by both the Right AND the Left for reporting Trump dropped his first F-BOMB AND OMG