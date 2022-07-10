Remember when General Milley reached out to China toward the end of Trump’s presidency and promised to warn them if he was going to make a move against them? He didn’t get suspended or even corrected … but a retired 3-star Army general has been suspended from his duties as an advisor for criticizing Jill Biden’s abortion views.

Yeah, everything is still getting dumber.

A retired three-star Army general has been suspended from his duties as an adviser to active-duty officers, an Army spokeswoman said, following reports that his social media account carried a comment critical of first lady Jill Biden. https://t.co/VUW0pJVg4L — The Associated Press (@AP) July 10, 2022

From AP News:

USA Today reported that a Twitter account under Volesky’s name carried a reply to a statement by the first lady following the Supreme Court’s action last month overturning the abortion rights decision Roe v. Wade. “For nearly 50 years, women have had the right to make our own decisions about our bodies. Today, that right was stolen from us,” Biden said. The newspaper reported that the tweet under Volesky’s name stated: “Glad to see you finally know what a woman is.” The tweet was later deleted.

THAT’S IT?!

He was suspended for pointing out the hypocrisy of the Left (including DOCTOR Jill Biden) pretending someone has to be a biologist to know what a woman is?

Hey, we thought things were stupid but not THIS stupid.

Woof.

So did hunter — I Care Most 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️🇺🇦 (@most_care) July 10, 2022

Didn’t know HB was in the Army — Gordon Pasha (@TSRooseveltRE) July 10, 2022

“Glad to see you finally know what a woman is” ~ Army General — Sal (@SundevilSal) July 10, 2022

GASP – THE NERVE!

That’s actually damn funny and TRUE, which is probably why he’s in trouble.

Was it anything close to what Hunter said about her? — Darrell West (@darrellpwest) July 10, 2022

But I’m sure it would have been applauded and broadcast by the media had it been about First Lady Melania Trump — Ultra MAGA Gramee (@AnnStokes55) July 10, 2022

Ain’t THAT the truth?

