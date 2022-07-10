Remember when General Milley reached out to China toward the end of Trump’s presidency and promised to warn them if he was going to make a move against them? He didn’t get suspended or even corrected … but a retired 3-star Army general has been suspended from his duties as an advisor for criticizing Jill Biden’s abortion views.

Yeah, everything is still getting dumber.

From AP News:

USA Today reported that a Twitter account under Volesky’s name carried a reply to a statement by the first lady following the Supreme Court’s action last month overturning the abortion rights decision Roe v. Wade. “For nearly 50 years, women have had the right to make our own decisions about our bodies. Today, that right was stolen from us,” Biden said.

The newspaper reported that the tweet under Volesky’s name stated: “Glad to see you finally know what a woman is.” The tweet was later deleted.

THAT’S IT?!

He was suspended for pointing out the hypocrisy of the Left (including DOCTOR Jill Biden) pretending someone has to be a biologist to know what a woman is?

Hey, we thought things were stupid but not THIS stupid.

Woof.

GASP – THE NERVE!

That’s actually damn funny and TRUE, which is probably why he’s in trouble.

Ain’t THAT the truth?

