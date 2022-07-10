Nobody has missed Trump more than the anti-Trump media. Oh, Americans miss his policies (energy independence, a strong southern border, growing economy, etc.), but when we see journalists reporting on the fact Trump dropped his first f-bomb at his Alaska rally … c’mon.

They just can’t quit him.

Especially Maggie Haberman.

Ummm … so?

This is news?

Even her supporters thought this was stupid.

Two hundred? Dude … not even close.

Way more than 200. We get it, they want to pretend he’s not popular anymore but yeah, he is. He’s more popular than Biden in every poll we’ve seen, but we digress.

Maggie was pretty defensive of her SUPER-IMPORTANT coverage of Trump dropping the f-bomb though.

Trending

And she also called his ‘200’ attendance claim BS.

Ok, a point for that one, Maggie.

Ack, now we can’t unsee that.

Which means you probably can’t either.

Our bad.

HA HA HA HA

Oh, man.

Joe has been saying stupid stuff on mics for almost 50 years.

Us too.

Shaking.

DID HE USE TWO HANDS?! DID HE HAVE TWO DIET COKES?! TWO SCOOPS OF ICE CREAM?

REEEEEE!

THE WALLS ARE CAVING IN!

HA HA HA HA

THEY’VE GOT HIM THIS TIME.

***

Related:

Ok, BYE FELICIA: Joe Walsh proudly announcing he’s no longer a Republican (for like the 20th time) does NOT go well for him

Julia Ioffe babbling about how TIRED she is of ‘white male fragility’ while blaming Kavanaugh HIMSELF for being harassed (threatened) BACKFIRES

DBAG William LeGate CHEERS Lefties making fake Morton’s reservations costing servers much-needed tips then tries deleting (but we got ’em)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: f-bombmaggie habermannytTrump