Nobody has missed Trump more than the anti-Trump media. Oh, Americans miss his policies (energy independence, a strong southern border, growing economy, etc.), but when we see journalists reporting on the fact Trump dropped his first f-bomb at his Alaska rally … c’mon.

They just can’t quit him.

Especially Maggie Haberman.

Fairly certain Trump just dropped his first ever F-bomb from a rally stage. Corrections welcome if I’m wrong. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) July 10, 2022

Ummm … so?

This is news?

Even her supporters thought this was stupid.

There are reportedly 200 people at his rally. Why don’t you cover something that’s newsworthy? — Michael Brourman ☮️🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@mike_412) July 10, 2022

Two hundred? Dude … not even close.

I’d like Trump to disappear from politics but I would suggest you get better sources of info. https://t.co/Zbvibms6uD — Slim Tidings (@drfeedbacker) July 10, 2022

Way more than 200. We get it, they want to pretend he’s not popular anymore but yeah, he is. He’s more popular than Biden in every poll we’ve seen, but we digress.

Maggie was pretty defensive of her SUPER-IMPORTANT coverage of Trump dropping the f-bomb though.

What I wrote was true. What you just said is not, as the power of sight on the livestreams confirms. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) July 10, 2022

And she also called his ‘200’ attendance claim BS.

Ok, a point for that one, Maggie.

Your entire career in one gif pic.twitter.com/sCP0zQ9On0 — Rising serpent 🇺🇸 (@rising_serpent) July 10, 2022

Ack, now we can’t unsee that.

Which means you probably can’t either.

Our bad.

As Joe Biden would say: pic.twitter.com/3sZbSJieqC — Stephe96 (@Stephe96) July 10, 2022

HA HA HA HA

Oh, man.

Joe has been saying stupid stuff on mics for almost 50 years.

Fascinating. I’m literally shaking. — love it or leave it 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@48yardline) July 10, 2022

Us too.

Shaking.

How did he drink his water? — Slim Tidings (@drfeedbacker) July 10, 2022

DID HE USE TWO HANDS?! DID HE HAVE TWO DIET COKES?! TWO SCOOPS OF ICE CREAM?

REEEEEE!

Are you going to be okay? — Jim Verdi (@jjverdi) July 10, 2022

Damn you’ve got his ass now — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) July 10, 2022

THE WALLS ARE CAVING IN!

HA HA HA HA

THEY’VE GOT HIM THIS TIME.

***

Julia Ioffe babbling about how TIRED she is of 'white male fragility' while blaming Kavanaugh HIMSELF for being harassed (threatened) BACKFIRES

DBAG William LeGate CHEERS Lefties making fake Morton’s reservations costing servers much-needed tips then tries deleting (but we got ’em)