Lefty pro-aborts punishing Morton’s servers because they’re too stupid to know abortion isn’t banned. Classy.

But we’ve never accused the Left of actually caring about the consequences of their actions when they are throwing yet another of their temper tantrums because they’re not getting their way. Take for example, William LeGate (you know, the lefty pillow guy) who was cheering jackwads all over the country making fake reservations at Morton’s Steakhouses because they not only allowed Kavanaugh to eat dinner there, but were unhappy with the protesters harassing him.

HOW DARE THEY?!

Note, William deleted his thread of tweets all but calling people to action … and yes, it’s all our fault people saw it that way.

I tweeted about what was happening… never advocated for it. Deleted the tweets bc people such as yourself were (deliberately?) misconstruing my tweets about current events as some sort of call-to-action – which it wasn't. — LeGate☮️ (founder @ GoodPillow.co) (@williamlegate) July 9, 2022

Except you know, tweets don’t lie.

And neither do retweets.

Yet you retweeted a link to make a reservation at the restaurant… pic.twitter.com/OYsVTqSWDc — Sean Alton (@17_seanny) July 9, 2022

Gosh, retweeting a link for people to use to make a reservation looks a lot like he was encouraging all of this.

Oh, and of course the screenshots (note, we typically do not use our own tweets but we’re making an exception here).

Don’t worry, I kept a few for you … pic.twitter.com/JvujyVXb1K — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) July 9, 2022

Looks a lot like he’s encouraging it to us.

.@williamlegate why did you delete the thread that this was part of in which you encouraged your followers to book fake reservations at Morton's Steakhouse by tweeting about people doing so & laughing about it when your followers booked fake reservations? pic.twitter.com/moeLujUhGs — Leftism (@LeftismForU) July 10, 2022

Laughing it up … and feeding ‘red meat’ (pun intended) to his 176k followers.

I would also disagree with your assessment about @williamlegate. “Proud” liars don’t delete entire threads of their words. There’s not a “proud” bone in that man’s body. pic.twitter.com/3hXLQSp6Gz — Alan R. Levy (@alanesque) July 10, 2022

Nope.

And now he’s pretending to scold people for making fake reservations.

And now we have this. pic.twitter.com/q8He4IpuHX — Tara Lee (@sarcastic_tara) July 9, 2022

Now, you’d think if William wasn’t instigating and pushing people to make fake reservations at Morton’s he wouldn’t have been receiving tweets like this from people BRAGGING about setting up their fake reservations.

There are so many of these:

We have one in Dallas. pic.twitter.com/U1L8KwihHf — TexasMom (@akkcrystal36) July 8, 2022

Scored two tables tonight at two different locations. pic.twitter.com/jPrYB9QAdA — 🖕Raoul Duke🖕 (@RaoulDuke702) July 8, 2022

Hit them all ⬇️⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/xeMi1Pr7TG — Rick Rise (@RickRise4) July 8, 2022

Got it had to book through Morton’s website for San Francisco! pic.twitter.com/fo2CCpcwk5 — SeanP ☮️ #FullyVaxxed🚫🦠 (@Veger70) July 8, 2022

He’s deleted everything except this:

I don't understand why Kavanaugh couldn't just go to another state to eat? Why did he allow himself to get hungry in the first place? 🤔 — LeGate☮️ (founder @ GoodPillow.co) (@williamlegate) July 8, 2022

Oh, and one other tweet begging people to buy his crap pillows.

Meanwhile, we are seeing some tweets that Morton’s is now requiring a credit card when people make a reservation, and since most of the losers booking fake reservations probably live in their parent’s basement this should hopefully curtail this tantrum going forward.

***

