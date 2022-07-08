Because so often SCOTUS rules based on popular opinion, prof.

Totally.

*all the eye rolls*

Michael McFaul not only seems uninformed about the number of Americans who agree with SCOTUS overturning Roe (it’s more like half) but for whatever reason, he thinks we should care what ‘democratic Europe’ thinks about the ruling.

You know, Europe where most of their countries have stricter rules around abortion than we do.

The Supreme Court is out of step with the majority of Americans and the majority of democratic Europe. https://t.co/bDIPTNY3hi — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) July 8, 2022

Ummm, nobody cares.

Almost all of the EU has more restrictive abortion laws than the United States so this is silliness. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) July 8, 2022

Silliness. Virtue-signaling.

Yes.

Interesting. I’m not an expert on abortion laws in Europe. What can I read to learn more? — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) July 8, 2022

It’s worth a Google.

Luckily, tweeps did the work for him.

But they’re disappointed in OUR SCOTUS?

Bust off.

Well, we're not Europe, so…. — Mike Moss (@_MikeMoss) July 8, 2022

Why doesn't the Supreme Court follow opinion polls? You'd think they'd far outweigh those silly words in the Constitution. — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) July 8, 2022

HA HA HA HA

Silly ol’ Constitution.

These are the former prom kings and queens for whom the “popular kids’ table” was the ultimate sign of success. Being popular with the countries whose asses we either saved or kicked time & time again is more important than serving US citizens & our best interests … — lianeroth01 (@lianeroth01) July 8, 2022

Idgaf about what Europe thinks about us — Ramon Ruiz ⳩ (@SgtRamonRuiz) July 8, 2022

This seems to be the popular opinion.

haha. this is a parody. right? — (((NameThisProfile-CivilDiscourse)))🇺🇸🇮🇱🇺🇸 (@SglNewYork) July 8, 2022

These are the same dumbasses who thought it would be a good idea to make themselves dependent on Russian energy supplies. You will not find a less sophisticated group of people than the EU parliament. — Free At Last (@THATCH_ARISES) July 8, 2022

Excellent point.

The SC rules based on constitutionality, not popular opinion. — Kate (@kateinva) July 8, 2022

The Supreme Court interprets law, not popularity polls. — Great Ultra-MAGA King (@Brain_Pwr) July 8, 2022

SCOTUS's only duty is to be in step with the Constitution. — Duke of No Wei (@Hard_Wink) July 8, 2022

Winner winner chicken dinner.

***

Related:

Nothing to see here! Greg Price highlights point-by-point the parts Joe Biden has played in Hunter Biden’s sleazy dealings and HOOBOY

‘Shameful and embarrassing’: As of 7:50 am D.C. time, Biden’s White House has said nothing about Shinzo Abe’s assassination (but Trump has); Updated

‘Well … BYE!’ People point and laugh at Ron Filipkowski for throwing a fit over a bunch of American and Trump flags on a beach