Because so often SCOTUS rules based on popular opinion, prof.

Totally.

*all the eye rolls*

Michael McFaul not only seems uninformed about the number of Americans who agree with SCOTUS overturning Roe (it’s more like half) but for whatever reason, he thinks we should care what ‘democratic Europe’ thinks about the ruling.

You know, Europe where most of their countries have stricter rules around abortion than we do.

Ummm, nobody cares.

Silliness. Virtue-signaling.

Yes.

It’s worth a Google.

Luckily, tweeps did the work for him.

But they’re disappointed in OUR SCOTUS?

Bust off.

HA HA HA HA

Silly ol’ Constitution.

This seems to be the popular opinion.

Excellent point.

Winner winner chicken dinner.

***

