Maybe Ron Filikowski would have been comfier if this beach was covered in Ukrainian flags?

Imagine being this worked up by seeing your own country’s flag on the beach. Or maybe he just can’t deal with the Trump and funny Biden flags?

These people really need to get out more.

I need to leave this state. pic.twitter.com/25Q3pQ2pky — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) July 6, 2022

Maybe you do, Ron.

So sorry this is happening to you.

Why the state only? Ukraine will be happy to have you. — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) July 7, 2022

And see? He has the cute Ukrainian flag in his handle and everything.

Yes please! — Lavern Spicer🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@lavern_spicer) July 7, 2022

The door is open for you — Brooklyn4life🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲 (@Brooklynchanged) July 7, 2022

Noooo … leave Florida alone.

Ron said HE would leave.

We love Florida.

We're so sorry this is happening to you. 🤣 https://t.co/UGhhRmy6BP — Tea Party Patriots (@TPPatriots) July 7, 2022

American flags to leftists are like holy water to vampires. Red state residents — you know what to do. https://t.co/KOtckqgaKZ — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) July 7, 2022

I’ll pay for your ✈️ https://t.co/hqfk05ryOF — Art TakingBack 🇺🇸 (@ArtValley818_) July 7, 2022

Can you show me on this doll where the American flag hurt you? pic.twitter.com/eZZpkXusCZ — Texish-now with ultra super absorbent MAGA🇺🇸 (@ChiTBreezy) July 7, 2022

Right?

How broken do you have to be to hate your own flag that much? Freakin’ loser.

Unfortunately the one state you cannot leave is the state of being you. That may be where your problem lies, and you are a prisoner of that state for life https://t.co/cFQcYpiSCN — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) July 7, 2022

What Dinesh said.

***

