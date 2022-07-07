Maybe Ron Filikowski would have been comfier if this beach was covered in Ukrainian flags?
Imagine being this worked up by seeing your own country’s flag on the beach. Or maybe he just can’t deal with the Trump and funny Biden flags?
These people really need to get out more.
I need to leave this state. pic.twitter.com/25Q3pQ2pky
— Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) July 6, 2022
Maybe you do, Ron.
So sorry this is happening to you.
Why the state only? Ukraine will be happy to have you.
— I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) July 7, 2022
And see? He has the cute Ukrainian flag in his handle and everything.
👋🏻👋🏻👋🏻👋🏻👋🏻👋🏻👋🏻 pic.twitter.com/ah4DLAJBM9
— M2 (@Amer1can_Barbie) July 7, 2022
Yes please!
— Lavern Spicer🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@lavern_spicer) July 7, 2022
The door is open for you
— Brooklyn4life🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲 (@Brooklynchanged) July 7, 2022
— Cody Dominguez⛳🏈🎣🍺 (@dominguez_cody) July 6, 2022
Noooo … leave Florida alone.
Ron said HE would leave.
We love Florida.
We're so sorry this is happening to you.
— Tea Party Patriots (@TPPatriots) July 7, 2022
American flags to leftists are like holy water to vampires.
Red state residents — you know what to do. https://t.co/KOtckqgaKZ
— Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) July 7, 2022
I’ll pay for your ✈️ https://t.co/hqfk05ryOF
— Art TakingBack 🇺🇸 (@ArtValley818_) July 7, 2022
Can you show me on this doll where the American flag hurt you? pic.twitter.com/eZZpkXusCZ
— Texish-now with ultra super absorbent MAGA🇺🇸 (@ChiTBreezy) July 7, 2022
Right?
How broken do you have to be to hate your own flag that much? Freakin’ loser.
Unfortunately the one state you cannot leave is the state of being you. That may be where your problem lies, and you are a prisoner of that state for life https://t.co/cFQcYpiSCN
— Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) July 7, 2022
What Dinesh said.
***
