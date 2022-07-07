Remember when Terry McAuliffe allowed Biden to campaign for him? It was after the fake barbecue thing but BEFORE he danced around onstage …

And we all know how THAT worked out.

Hey, this editor (who happens to be in Virginia) is hardly complaining and would encourage President Biden to do the same for each and every Democrat running in November. Totally. And c’mon, you’d think the party with control of the White House would want the president to campaign for them, right?

Or not?

Watch this from CNN:

CNN's John King on Democrats skipping campaigning with Biden: "Get used to the term scheduling conflicts" pic.twitter.com/5mFO30gQAU — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 7, 2022

Ouch, Biden.

Super ouch.

When CNN and John King are dogging you left and right… well… it’s not good (if you’re a Biden supporter). — Johnathon (@Johnath00823600) July 7, 2022

Lmao — Debra Clark (@justdeb1964) July 7, 2022

We admit it.

We giggled a little at this.

" 'Scheduling Conflicts': Ohio Democrats Shun Biden's Visit"

Worked so well for Abrams when he went to GA, the OH Dems followed suit. Both Ryan and Whaley have "other engagements".https://t.co/WUSKX7fFfD — Gray Wolf (@graywolf442) July 7, 2022

Womp womp womp.

Nan Whaley, the Democrat nominee challenging incumbent GOP Governor Mike DeWine, also won't be with Biden. Again, scheduling conflicts are supposedly preventing her from appearing with the president. Her race is ranked "likely Republican." — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) July 6, 2022

From TownHall:

If the highest-ranking member of your party is coming to the state you’re running in, there’s no reason not to clear the schedules and make an appearance happen in front of Democrat supporters, get some photos, and land some press with quotes from the “leader of the free world” saying how great you are. But this is Biden, and the normal conventions around campaigning don’t apply when his approval ratings are lower than Trump’s were.

Lower than Trump’s ever were.

This is gonna be fun!

Go ahead, Biden, campaign for your party.

