Remember when Terry McAuliffe allowed Biden to campaign for him? It was after the fake barbecue thing but BEFORE he danced around onstage …

And we all know how THAT worked out.

Hey, this editor (who happens to be in Virginia) is hardly complaining and would encourage President Biden to do the same for each and every Democrat running in November. Totally. And c’mon, you’d think the party with control of the White House would want the president to campaign for them, right?

Or not?

Watch this from CNN:

Ouch, Biden.

Super ouch.

Trending

We admit it.

We giggled a little at this.

Womp womp womp.

From TownHall:

If the highest-ranking member of your party is coming to the state you’re running in, there’s no reason not to clear the schedules and make an appearance happen in front of Democrat supporters, get some photos, and land some press with quotes from the “leader of the free world” saying how great you are. But this is Biden, and the normal conventions around campaigning don’t apply when his approval ratings are lower than Trump’s were.

Lower than Trump’s ever were.

This is gonna be fun!

Go ahead, Biden, campaign for your party.

***

Related:

Blue-check Lefty white woman says white people committed to racial justice can’t be in ‘good standing’ with their white families and YIKES

Oh, honey … you work for NBC! Brandy Zadrozny’s giddy tweets over Breaking911’s Twitter suspension (then return) BACKFIRE

‘Death to America’: Highland Park gunman’s comments kinda sorta totally problematic for those claiming he’s a Trumper (watch)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: BidencampaigningCNNJohn KingmidtermsSchedulingTim Ryan