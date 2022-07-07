Sooo … we read a lot of stupid takes from people who claim they’re committed to racial justice, and most of them come from liberal white women (or Leftist white women for those of you who know none of these people are actually liberal) who for whatever reason think they’re helping when they tweet really stupid stuff.

Like this from Jessica Mason Pieklo who seems to think if you’re a white person committed to racial justice you can’t possibly be in good standing with your family.

Because you know, white families are super racist and stuff.

Don’t make that face, we didn’t write it.

Honestly if you’re a white person who says they’re committed to racial justice and you’re in good standing with most your family I have *questions* for you and they are definitely pointed — Jessica Mason Pieklo (@Hegemommy) July 7, 2022

You know the face you make when you’re at the drive-thru at a fast-food place and the person in front of you actually has to spend a lot of time looking at their menu before ordering? Yup, just made that face.

Full disclosure I’m in contact with exactly three members of my birth and extended family for this specific reason — Jessica Mason Pieklo (@Hegemommy) July 7, 2022

Full disclosure, the members of her family she is no longer in contact with are absolutely fine with that. ‘Oh DARN, you mean my snotty relative who likes to lecture me about race doesn’t want to hang out with me anymore? OH, WOE IS ME.’

That first question is how committed are you, really — Jessica Mason Pieklo (@Hegemommy) July 7, 2022

That first question is how ridiculous are you, really.

Even the good white families are a *scosh* racist when you scratch the surface — Jessica Mason Pieklo (@Hegemommy) July 7, 2022

Good white families?

WHAT?!

You know what, we don’t wanna know.

Questions like WHAT exactly? (Black queer woman asking) — Weather-Karen Sensurround🏳️‍🌈 (@sound_hologram) July 7, 2022

I'm sure your family members who are paying nearly $10/gal for gas & are struggling to buy food and baby formula appreciate your efforts.🙄

P.S. The Golden Rule applies to EVERYONE, all races, religions, genders & it works. Why assume only whites are racist? — 🇺🇲Katerina5k🇺🇲MAGAGang🍊 (@katerina5k) July 7, 2022

"Your family is racist" or "You should probably not talk to your racist family" is an amazing way to campaign about politics. I really hope the democrats adopt this. It should win them nearly every state. — ArchLobster 🇪🇨 🇺🇸 (@ArchLobster) July 7, 2022

You must be fun at parties — 🎄 swifty 🎄 (@idkred3) July 7, 2022

And definitely at family reunions.

***

Related:

Oh, honey … you work for NBC! Brandy Zadrozny’s giddy tweets over Breaking911’s Twitter suspension (then return) BACKFIRE

‘Death to America’: Highland Park gunman’s comments kinda sorta totally problematic for those claiming he’s a Trumper (watch)

Christopher Rufo EMBARRASSES #NeverTrump in heated back-and-forth with Joe Walsh (former pro-Trump musket guy) about DeSantis