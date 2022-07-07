Joe Walsh couldn’t get elected dog catcher, no wonder he hates DeSantis.

This all started with a tweet from Christopher Rufo about DeSantis, and how Never Trump intellectuals (don’t laugh) should actually really like and support him.

The test for "NeverTrump" intellecuals is where they stand on DeSantis. He should be their guy: elite education, military background, leadership experience, impeccable character. If they can't get behind him, the takeaway is clear: it's not about principles; they serve the Left. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) July 6, 2022

Agreed.

There is nothing Trump-like about DeSantis other than the fact that he terrifies the Left. And you can tell they’re worried it will be DeSantis and not Trump in 24 because the paranoid hit pieces from our pals in the media are amping up. Granted, they’ve been writing anti-DeSantis pieces for a long time now (how dare he not cave during COVID?!), but it feels like a more ‘big picture’ type of attack rather than a COVID or even governor thing.

He could be president.

He would be successful.

And they hate that.

Case in point, Walsh’s response … that Rufo quickly took apart.

The axiomatic case: Joe Walsh might as well be copying-and-pasting Jason Stanley tweets. Pure MSNBC brain fever. Not gonna make it. pic.twitter.com/Cz7sU97Yzh — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) July 7, 2022

DeSantis, who fought to make sure citizens could make their OWN CHOICES when it came to COVID restrictions, doesn’t believe in freedom.

Keep telling yourself that, Joe.

Hey, at least he didn’t drop a nasty slur this time. But he did make it possible for Rufo to drop the entire Never Trump movement.

The QTs are in: the opinions of Max Boot, Joe Walsh, and Lincoln Project co-founder Reed Galen are virtually indistinguishable from those of New York Magazine's resident lunatic Jonathan Chait. It might have been about principles in the beginning, but now it's pure grift. pic.twitter.com/MEy7whhbYg — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) July 7, 2022

Ouch.

Joe Walsh is a disgrace to ex politico grifting — Gray Connolly (@GrayConnolly) July 7, 2022

What’s that old saying? Once a dbag, always a dbag?

A thief among thieves. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) July 7, 2022

That works.

Bill Kristol has gone far beyond NeverTrumpism: Gave money to Northam in 2017 and opposed moderate conservative Ed Gillespie for governor. Kristol was also disappointed Gov. Glenn Youngkin was elected in 2021. A total corruption by a quest for ratings, approval and PAC donors. — Jim Stinson (@jimstinson) July 7, 2022

Kristol ALSO endorsed Terry McAuliffe, but we digress.

Forgive me, but I’m not sure the author of “the conservative case for abolishing the electoral college” really has much credibility when it comes to determining who is and isn’t conservative https://t.co/M3ib0nIT7x pic.twitter.com/8KQfOQu4I7 — Nate Hochman (@njhochman) July 7, 2022

Holy Hell.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

He’s such an idiot. — CWR (@carriealmom) July 7, 2022

That just about sums him (and his ridiculous movement) up.

