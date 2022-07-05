STOP trying to make COVID-22 happen, it’s NOT happening.

No, seriously, knock it off. It’s old. Americans have moved on as new and even more dangerous challenges arise under Biden like out-of-control inflation and gas so expensive people are choosing between a full tank and food on their tables.

Must be nice to be someone like Taylor Lorenz who can waste time on Twitter whining about blue-check doctors not taking long COVID seriously enough. We are starting to wonder if she WANTS people not to like her.

Don't listen to blue check doctors on Twitter who consistently downplay Long Covid or the virus' devastating long term effects. COVID complacency has opened the door to rampant illness & devastating long-term damage. Any "expert" who doesn't recognize that is not an expert. — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) July 5, 2022

Says the blue-check expert?

Think she’s bright enough to see the irony in her yammering on about blue-check doctors not knowing COVID?

Never mind, we’re going to guess she does not.

Instead, read people like @edyong209, whose extensive reporting has laid bare just what a farce these "experts" are selling https://t.co/cXyDBI7YGh — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) July 5, 2022

Instead, read someone I know will scare TF out of you.

Heh.

I can't explain how exhausting it is to be called a "COVID doomer" all day by ppl who are content to let medically vulnerable, disabled, elderly people suffer and die. @edyong209's piece on what society owes immunocompromised ppl articulates all this well https://t.co/SZKmvBGZwp — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) July 5, 2022

Ok, her complaining about being called a COVID doomer as she acts like a total COVID doomer is pretty damn hilarious. And you know, we have to call her that now.

I understand u can get a lot of RTs, speaking gigs, cable news hits by selling false hope to an unwitting public, but listen to chronically ill, disabled, & medically vulnerable communities, they're forced to be realists and have been right every timehttps://t.co/X2ZmPbyPQc — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) July 5, 2022

Huh?

There's nothing speculative or apocalyptic abt acknowledging COVID's terrifying long term effects, which have been shown in hundreds of undisputed studies. Grateful for those in media who understand chronic illness & don't participate in covid minimizing https://t.co/T3iI98Ltsp — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) July 5, 2022

So she doesn’t want people to listen to doctors, just to the media.

Yikes, that’s a horrible take.

And one she was called out for:

You're using your massive platform to champion a speculative and apocalyptic article based on a widely contested study that hasn't been peer-reviewed. Raising concern about that doesn't amount to "downplaying the virus' devastating long-term effects," good lord — Natalie Shure (@nataliesurely) July 5, 2022

Good Lord.

Agreed.

Taylor snapped back:

Natalie w/ all due respect you have consistently downplayed & dismissed Long Covid & the virus' devastating long term effects. You really don't have a leg to stand on on this issue. There's no disputing that Long Covid causes lasting damage, and extensive studies show that. — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) July 5, 2022

With all due respect … right.

ME-OW.

Taylor "Doom & Gloom" Lorenz is at it again. Does Covid suck? Yup. Is it the end of the world like she would have you believe? Hell no. Long Covid is terrible, but you can't let it control your life. By now ya'll have seen me at my worst, this is me today. CC: @PolitiBunny https://t.co/2Eyg3RylXC pic.twitter.com/ZgNyKOVy8f — Midwest Gun Dad (@Real_Life_Dad) July 5, 2022

She is sooo close to getting it right: Just needed to stop a little sooner: pic.twitter.com/WRkQyiUtiz — The Science (@jszpicki) July 5, 2022

So close!

***

