As Twitchy readers know, Samantha Bee went on some crazy rant about Roe and how pro-aborts should torment Alito wherever he goes for dinner for the rest of his life or something. Yeah, it was a sad, unhinged rant from a feckless c-word (hey, she started it) that only made people screeching about the overturning of Roe look more uninformed and unhinged.

Seriously. All SCOTUS did was put the onus around abortion at the state level.

It’s not banned.

It’s not illegal.

It’s a state issue.

Brit Hume said it far better than we can (and he dropped Samantha):

I wonder when it will dawn on such people that the way to guarantee abortion rights is to campaign for them in states that do not have them and get voters on their side. Fuming about Supreme Court justices is futile and adolescent. https://t.co/mQzh6ZP0ta — Brit Hume (@brithume) July 5, 2022

What he said.

But then they would have to do stuff like compromise on 12-week bans or parental notification or anything else. I get why pro-lifers see it as an uncompromisable moral crusade. It goes to the fundamental question of human life. Why do pro-choicers? — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) July 5, 2022

Because they’ve spent decades tying women’s rights to abortion, in their small, angry little minds, this is taking a ‘right’ away from women. It’s not smart, it’s just why they’re freaking out. That and they’re completely uninformed, ignorant of the ruling, and have the emotional stability of a mushroom.

Many people make a whole lot of money off of abortion. Many other people like the much lower risks of hookup culture, affairs, or relationships without long-term commitments. And still others live meaningless lives who think we are all mere chunks of meat anyway. — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) July 5, 2022

That too.

Follow the money.

Oh she knows. She just doesn’t care. — David Burkus (@davidburkus) July 5, 2022

Ding ding ding.

And she knows her audience it even dumber than she is.

Adolescent, indeed. Ignorance, absolutely.@iamsambee need only seek out a synoptic overview stating the fact: The court said they don't have power to decide this. The people through their legislators do. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) July 5, 2022

It's still infantile. Brit is right. They just want to keep tantruming ad nauseum. Even the most flamboyant exercise in futility doesn't win votes or influence people. — RabbitHoleRedux (@everSoTweetly4u) July 5, 2022

It is fascinating, and shows people really haven’t understood the ruling. In Colorado where I live, there’s a law on the books allowing abortion until point of birth, and people are still screaming. — Wm. Brady🇺🇸 (@WilliamBradyCoS) July 5, 2022

People only have a finite amount of time and energy. If the Dems want to spend it grandstanding, let them. — common sense (@FMTom) July 5, 2022

Do you expect better? — Gary with a T (@spampots2020) July 5, 2022

Fair question.

And no, we don’t.

***

