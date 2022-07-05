Gosh, we’re super shocked the Biden admin is having so many issues with the people they’ve chosen based on their sex, color, persuasion, gender, etc. It’s almost as if you get what you pay for when you start picking people based on what boxes they can check off so you can virtue signal while getting jack and squat done for the country.

Take, for example, Samuel Brinton. He/they (whatever) is a recent pick for the Biden admin and is the Deputy Assistant Secretary in the Office of Nuclear Energy.

Seems Brinton has this little hiccup in his/their background:

Top Biden Admin Staffer Defended Underage, Gay Prostitution Website Raided By Feds in 2015 Samuel Britton is Deputy Assistant Secretary in the Office of Nuclear Energy https://t.co/QzT2bBe3Tq — An Open Secret (@AnOpenSecret) July 5, 2022

Oops.

Yeah, that whole underage prostitution thing is bad, Samuel. REALLY bad.

From The National Pulse:

Brinton, who now serves as the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Spent Fuel and Waste Disposition in the Office of Nuclear Energy, defended “Rentboy.com” in a September 2nd, 2015 op-ed in Advocate magazine: “The Real Ramifications of the Rentboy Raid.” The article followed Department of Homeland Security officials raiding Rentboy’s Manhattan offices and arresting chief executive Jeffrey Hurant and six employees on charges of promoting prostitution. The following year, the CEO of the site, which connected male prostitutes and escorts with potential clients, was indicted on a charge of promoting prostitution which he ultimately pleaded guilty. The U.S. District Court of the Eastern District of New York’s indictment also revealed the site’s negligence regarding underage sex work, particularly across Asia. It detailed how Rentboy employees described the age verification process as a “gray area,” as they “did not always remove advertisements when the advertisers failed to provide identification.”

Gray area.

Right.

“…the dissolution of Rentboy is more dangerous than the website ever was.” Samuel Brinton, Biden Administration Deputy Assistant Secretary in the Office of Nuclear Energyhttps://t.co/etLkwOYnRo shuttered following an Aug 2015 illegal prostitution raid https://t.co/QzT2bBvFi0 — An Open Secret (@AnOpenSecret) July 5, 2022

We got nothin’.

“ The rent boys weren’t harming anyone.” Samuel Brinton, Biden Administration Deputy Assistant Secretary in the Office of Nuclear Energyhttps://t.co/1dUN1PYg39 — An Open Secret (@AnOpenSecret) July 5, 2022

Just underage boys getting hurt.

No biggie.

Holy EFF, really, Biden?!

Great investigative journalism by @nataliegwinters @RaheemKassam you should be following both — An Open Secret (@AnOpenSecret) July 5, 2022

You’d think the Biden admin would have done a little bit of a background check, right? So either they DIDN’T or they were fine with this. Either way, WOOF.

***

