We keep trying to tell Eric Swalwell that maybe he should tweet less because he’s really not that bright and it comes ‘shining’ through in his ridiculous tweets. Luckily, he doesn’t listen to us and we end up with all sorts of delicious Twitchy fodder, like this back and forth between Eric and blue-check Lefty, Sarah Kendzior.

Seems we’re not the only ones who think Eric’s takes are awful.

Check this out:

Please stop blaming the NRA for mass shootings.🧵The NRA may fund candidates but the NRA does not have a vote in Congress. *ELECTED* Republican members of Congress do. And they are keep voting against our kids and voting for their killers. 1/3 — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) July 4, 2022

So what Eric is really trying to do here is find a way, any way, to help Democrats not get completely wiped out in November. Even with an IQ of a turnip, Eric can read the writing on the wall and can see his party is in deep shiznit come November. In other words, Eric is using the Highland Park shooting to campaign for Democrats.

And even Sarah Kendzior saw through it.

*popcorn*

Awful take. The NRA is a terrorist organization. It also is a dark money engine to some of the most dangerous people in this country, including US officials, and is also tied to foreign agents. You have a domestic and national security crisis on your hands; you cannot omit them. — Sarah Kendzior (@sarahkendzior) July 4, 2022

Serious barbs from the Left there, Eric.

Watch as he turns into a babbling, ridiculous mess (more so than usual):

Of course they’re awful. But if every take leads with blaming the NRA, when we vote in November we won’t know the actual names of who is voting against our kids. — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) July 4, 2022

SEE WHAT WE MEAN?

Eric is using all of this to campaign on … which is really gross when you think about it. Then again, this is the same guy who allegedly banged a Chinese spy and threatened to nuke Americans who disagreed with him so we’re not entirely surprised his take is garbage.

Sarah continued:

What people will remember is you saying “Please stop blaming the NRA for mass shootings”, but I suspect you’ll find that out the hard way. You know full well what the NRA is; I could quote you on it but it’d just humiliate you more. Hold dark money terrorist actors accountable. — Sarah Kendzior (@sarahkendzior) July 4, 2022

But it’d just humiliate him more.

Yup, this is delicious.

What a disaster this guy is …

We’re on the same team. I don’t get the vitriol here *you’ll find out the hard way* — of course the NRA is a terrorist organization. But you can’t vote them out. But I get it, there’s no room for nuance on Twitter. *btw, that’s me at NRA HQ calling them a terrorist org. But go on pic.twitter.com/GPz5OTUXOS — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) July 4, 2022

WE’RE ON THE SAME TEAM he whines.

Awww, and look at him surrounded by maybe a dozen people … like that matters.

Nice try, chump.

Yes I’m aware you have called them a terrorist organization, “the enemy”, etc. That’s what makes your “please don’t blame the NRA” comment hypocritical as well as horrific. We will blame the NRA. We will blame the GOP. And we will blame the officials who won’t follow the money. — Sarah Kendzior (@sarahkendzior) July 4, 2022

Sounds like you want to spend your time attacking an ally though. Cool. — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) July 4, 2022

Awww, his widdle feelers were hurt.

“Please stop blaming the NRA for mass shootings” is one hell of a hill to choose to die on, Congressman. I’m not your ally: I hate the NRA. If you’re looking for a new “ally”, try my Senator, the thin-skinned NRA-funded insurrectionist Josh Hawley — you sound a lot like him! — Sarah Kendzior (@sarahkendzior) July 4, 2022

Thank you for proving that it is impossible to have a sane conversation on Twitter. You’re telling someone who has spent 10 years fighting the NRA (and paying for security to protect his kids from their threats) that he is like Josh Hawley. Brilliant! And el fin. — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) July 4, 2022

And now he’s big mad. BIG MAD. lol

Buddy, if immediately after a mass shooting a rep posted “Please stop blaming the NRA for mass shootings” and folks were asked “Who said it — Swalwell or Hawley”, I think we know which name they would choose. You should listen to how you sound, since you won’t listen to others. — Sarah Kendzior (@sarahkendzior) July 4, 2022

Atta girl.

Drag that toad.

Others were also pretty brutal with the sad little representative from the state of California.

Your wording on that tweet could have used better editing. "…stop blaming the NRA" While the point of your thread is agreeable, one has to compose one's tweets probably with multiple drafts before that "Tweet" button control is clicked — 🌹Steve 💙 (@EnragedApostate) July 5, 2022

You could have just left off the “don’t blame the NRA” [email protected] your tweet, but now that it’s been twatted and you’ve been collected, could you just post an apology & rephrase? Blame both, and vote out the GOP in November and beyond. Or something. — Daisy AbortionIsHealthcare Blackstone (@LadyLibertyJane) July 5, 2022

Or something.

HA HA HA HA HA

We are incredibly frustrated out here, my anxiety is through the roof, I’m actually considering moving overseas! I’m with you, but try to understand why people are angry at Democrats. It seems as though we’re just running in place & not seeing progress, is beating us down! — Gen X (@WillConard) July 4, 2022

Yeah, Eric.

Try and understand why they’re angry with you.

***

Related:

Went woke went BROKE: Whiny has-been musicians who canceled THEMSELVES to own Joe Rogan come crawling back to Spotify

Yeah, go with THAT: Some Democrats think they need Hillary Clinton now ‘more than ever’ and OMG the jokes write themselves

‘Looks like Antifa, sir’: Randi Weingarten DRAGGED for claiming ‘people in Evanston’ told her Highland Park gunman is a white supremacist