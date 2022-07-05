And Joe Rogan’s podcast just gets bigger and bigger.
TWSS.
Heh.
Looks like Crosby, Stills & Nash has come back to Spotify after throwing a temper tantrum over Joe Rogan and trying to get him canceled. How hard do you all think Joe laughed when he saw this?
The mighty dollar at work, folks.
After pulling their music from Spotify in protest over Joe Rogan, the folk rock group Crosby, Stills & Nash has returned to the streaming service a mere five months later — with Rogan’s massively popular podcast still going strong. https://t.co/CDGrdiyoDQ
— Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) July 4, 2022
From Breitbart:
“While we always alternate points of view, knowingly spreading disinformation during this global pandemic has deadly consequences,” they said. “Until real action is taken to show that a concern for humanity must be balanced with commerce, we don’t want our music — or the music we made together — to be on the same platform.”
The campaign failed to dislodge Rogan from Spotify, though company CEO Daniel Ek pledged $100 million to diversity efforts after old clips of Rogan using the n-word conveniently resurfaced around the same time. Rogan’s past uses of the n-word were in context and not derogatory.
And now they’re back.
Way to stand by those principles, you guys.
It would seem money is more important!
— Rob Leist (@rleist) July 4, 2022
— John Hutchinson🇨🇦🇨🇦 (@pollux2325) July 4, 2022
Money always wins
— SisterSara (@SisterSaraAnn) July 4, 2022
Principals are one thing, but a $ Dollar is another.
— Eric Webster (@EricDubU) July 4, 2022
The joke is on them.
— Concerned Citizen (@Concern68023171) July 4, 2022
Indeed it is.
Let’s all point and laugh.
***
