And Joe Rogan’s podcast just gets bigger and bigger.

TWSS.

Heh.

Looks like Crosby, Stills & Nash has come back to Spotify after throwing a temper tantrum over Joe Rogan and trying to get him canceled. How hard do you all think Joe laughed when he saw this?

The mighty dollar at work, folks.

From Breitbart:

“While we always alternate points of view, knowingly spreading disinformation during this global pandemic has deadly consequences,” they said. “Until real action is taken to show that a concern for humanity must be balanced with commerce, we don’t want our music — or the music we made together — to be on the same platform.”

The campaign failed to dislodge Rogan from Spotify, though company CEO Daniel Ek pledged $100 million to diversity efforts after old clips of Rogan using the n-word conveniently resurfaced around the same time. Rogan’s past uses of the n-word were in context and not derogatory.