Randi Weingarten heard from the friend of her best friend’s cousin’s neighbor’s barber’s preacher’s aunt’s grandpa’s dog in Evanston that the Highland Park gunman is an ‘avowed white supremacist.’

So you know, we should totally take her tweet seriously because surely her best friend’s cousin’s neighbor’s barber’s preacher’s aunt’s grandpa’s dog in Evanston couldn’t be full of crap … or not even exist.

Girl, bye:

Man in Custody After Hunt for Gunman -from people in Evanston, killer is avowed White supremacist.. Hate and guns create massacres that shatter people’s lives. #EndGunViolence https://t.co/nj7HxyPcPj — Randi Weingarten ☮️🇺🇦 (@rweingarten) July 5, 2022

Randi has a friend in Evanston … you wouldn’t know them.

We’re not sure why she thought this was a smart thing to tweet but she’s not exactly known for smart tweets. Remember when she insisted she and her union fought to get students back in the classroom?

Yeah, that was a lie.

This likely is as well.

Where on earth did you get that little tidbit? It would seem Randi is lying through her teeth here, not the first time, but this would be the worst time.#filth — JimTheTired (@JimmyHallTX) July 5, 2022

Filth.

That reads.

Randi is lucky pants don’t literally catch on fire, hers would have burned off years ago.

He looks like an Antifa, sir. — BunnyToes (@DrBunnyMD) July 5, 2022

Sir.

Heh.

The Bernie Sanders supporter rose tattoo is sort of a dead giveaway BUT unlike Randi, we’ll hold off on assuming this wacko’s political leanings.

Yo Randi, you’re the president of a national public teachers’ organization? — Chris (@chriswithans) July 5, 2022

Those who can, do; those who can’t, teach, Exhibit A 👆🏻 — DC (@whatzcooken) July 5, 2022

Do you just lie whenever? There has been zero evidence suggesting white supremacy. — Laura (@lewwy99) July 5, 2022

Yes, she does like just whenever.

“People in Evanston”. — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) July 5, 2022

Is that like having a boyfriend in Canada?

Tell us ANOTHER one, Randi.

***

