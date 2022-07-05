Randi Weingarten heard from the friend of her best friend’s cousin’s neighbor’s barber’s preacher’s aunt’s grandpa’s dog in Evanston that the Highland Park gunman is an ‘avowed white supremacist.’
So you know, we should totally take her tweet seriously because surely her best friend’s cousin’s neighbor’s barber’s preacher’s aunt’s grandpa’s dog in Evanston couldn’t be full of crap … or not even exist.
Girl, bye:
Man in Custody After Hunt for Gunman -from people in Evanston, killer is avowed White supremacist.. Hate and guns create massacres that shatter people’s lives. #EndGunViolence https://t.co/nj7HxyPcPj
— Randi Weingarten ☮️🇺🇦 (@rweingarten) July 5, 2022
Randi has a friend in Evanston … you wouldn’t know them.
We’re not sure why she thought this was a smart thing to tweet but she’s not exactly known for smart tweets. Remember when she insisted she and her union fought to get students back in the classroom?
Yeah, that was a lie.
This likely is as well.
Where on earth did you get that little tidbit? It would seem Randi is lying through her teeth here, not the first time, but this would be the worst time.#filth
— JimTheTired (@JimmyHallTX) July 5, 2022
Filth.
That reads.
Reported for misinformation.
Too bad liar’s pants don’t spontaneously catch fire.@Twitter @TwitterSafety
— Mz.KimPossible1776 (@real_miss_kim) July 5, 2022
Randi is lucky pants don’t literally catch on fire, hers would have burned off years ago.
He looks like an Antifa, sir.
— BunnyToes (@DrBunnyMD) July 5, 2022
Sir.
Heh.
The Bernie Sanders supporter rose tattoo is sort of a dead giveaway BUT unlike Randi, we’ll hold off on assuming this wacko’s political leanings.
Yo Randi, you’re the president of a national public teachers’ organization?
— Chris (@chriswithans) July 5, 2022
Those who can, do; those who can’t, teach, Exhibit A 👆🏻
— DC (@whatzcooken) July 5, 2022
Do you just lie whenever? There has been zero evidence suggesting white supremacy.
— Laura (@lewwy99) July 5, 2022
Yes, she does like just whenever.
— Skeptical Stoic (@StoicSkeptical) July 5, 2022
This one?? pic.twitter.com/MTDnOG5vtH
— WesW (@_Wes) July 5, 2022
“People in Evanston”.
— Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) July 5, 2022
Is that like having a boyfriend in Canada?
" avowed White supremacist"
Sure pic.twitter.com/dqdmn3QQnn
— mallen2010 (@mallen_2010) July 5, 2022
Tell us ANOTHER one, Randi.
***
