Randi Weingarten heard from the friend of her best friend’s cousin’s neighbor’s barber’s preacher’s aunt’s grandpa’s dog in Evanston that the Highland Park gunman is an ‘avowed white supremacist.’

So you know, we should totally take her tweet seriously because surely her best friend’s cousin’s neighbor’s barber’s preacher’s aunt’s grandpa’s dog in Evanston couldn’t be full of crap … or not even exist.

Girl, bye:

Randi has a friend in Evanston … you wouldn’t know them.

We’re not sure why she thought this was a smart thing to tweet but she’s not exactly known for smart tweets. Remember when she insisted she and her union fought to get students back in the classroom?

Yeah, that was a lie.

This likely is as well.

Filth.

That reads.

Randi is lucky pants don’t literally catch on fire, hers would have burned off years ago.

Sir.

Heh.

The Bernie Sanders supporter rose tattoo is sort of a dead giveaway BUT unlike Randi, we’ll hold off on assuming this wacko’s political leanings.

Yes, she does like just whenever.

Is that like having a boyfriend in Canada?

Tell us ANOTHER one, Randi.

