NARAL seems to think any sort of abortion ban is an extreme abortion ban.

Funny how they’ve learned nothing from the overturning of Roe. The reason it was even discussed was that pro-aborts couldn’t accept a 15-week ban on abortion … they did this to themselves. Roe originally said safe, legal, and rare. It didn’t say up to and including birth and people have to CELEBRATE and champion it.

But you do you, NARAL.

Any abortion ban is an extreme abortion ban. Period. — NARAL (@NARAL) July 4, 2022

So much yawn, NARAL.

And c’mon, June is over.

First trimester was far enough. Keep pushing and people push back. — BunnyToes (@BunnyOmnipotent) July 4, 2022

Eventually, Americans were going to have enough. It’s one thing to think abortion in some instances should be legal, it’s another to push for it on-demand.

You brought this on yourselves by pushing the line further and further right up until birth. Blame the person in the mirror. — Tommy D (@ssider1966) July 4, 2022

Yup.

Didn't take long for the abortion lobby to start labeling people as extremist for thinking that we shouldn't kill children who can survive outside of their Mother's womb — Scottergate (@Scottergate) July 4, 2022

Weird, right?

This is why you lose. — Opinionated Witch🧙 (@opinionwitchy) July 4, 2022

Thank goodness they lost.

Ok, so this image is simply a chart that shows abortion limits in America and other countries. Twitter, for whatever reason, thinks this should be marked as ‘sensitive content’.

You were given an inch and you took a mile. It’s on you. — Leigh🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@Leighincognito) July 4, 2022

Any murder is murder. 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Leslie ن 🇺🇸☦️ (@LADowd) July 4, 2022

This is a baby girl at 22 weeks. Killing her is extreme. pic.twitter.com/qwioFfjhkM — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) July 4, 2022

Amen.

***

