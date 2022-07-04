Dean Obeidallah was raring to tweet a whole lot of crazy first thing on Independence Day. Woof.

We get it, Dean thinks he’s fighting some great battle … on Twitter. Honestly, we wonder if Dean recognizes he’s the one tweeting fairly fascist stuff here. Destroying a group of people? Dehumanizing and vilifying them over their religious beliefs?

Not a great look, Dean.

Daily Reminder: Today's GOP is no longer a political party, it's a white nationalist, FASCIST movement that seeks to impose their EXTREME religious beliefs as the law of our land. The GOP must be utterly destroyed in order to save both our freedom & our Republic. #July4th — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) July 4, 2022

So he wants to destroy Republicans to save our Republic.

K.

Wow, how about just a simple "Happy Independence Day" and leave it at that? I'm a naturalized citizen and I'm sure I am more patriotic than you. — Joanna 🇬🇧 🇺🇲 🌵 (@OxfordJo70) July 4, 2022

Oh, it gets worse.

GOP frames our criticism of their efforts to turn America into a white nationalist, theocracy as somehow "hating" America. It's the opposite. Our passion in fighting to preserve freedom comes from our deep love of this nation and the ideals for which it MUST stand for. #July4th — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) July 4, 2022

Dean wouldn’t recognize freedom if it fell out of the sky, landed on his face, and started to wiggle.

Sir, this is Arby's. — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) July 4, 2022

You can believe that, I guess, but I’m curious: what do you want to turn it into? I ask because I’m trying to get out of a dark blue city in a deep blue state because of people like you. It’s getting scary. — FunkyPox (@corrcomm) July 4, 2022

Dumbest tweet award goes to… you. — NoOneHereYet (@noonehereyet) July 4, 2022

It’s early yet.

The GOP's goal this July 4th is turn America into a white nationalist, Bible theme park. We won't let them. Period. Happy July 4th to everyone but the Fascists!#July4th — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) July 4, 2022

Sorry but what? HA HA HA HA HA HA

Maybe this is some sort of warped performance art?

Reminder: if Donald trump and his co-conspirators succeeded on Jan 6, this July 4th would’ve been spent being part of the legally mandated worshipping of “Supreme leader trump.” #Happy4thofJuly — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) July 4, 2022

*sigh*

Ok, so this editor couldn’t help it and totally poked fun at Dean’s timeline because WHO WOULDN’T? He blocks easy and then acts like it’s some sort of mission when the reality is he simply can’t defend his own insane arguments. Ahem.

There are Trumpers who think this is a game. It’s not. I block them like I would block a person who supports Al qaeda. And yes that’s exactly how I view anyone still supporting Trump. Happy #July4th — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) July 4, 2022

Like a person who supports Al Qaeda.

Wow.

Translation:

I can’t present a cogent argument so I pivot to 4th grade weak sauce tantrums. If you challenge any of my points of view I will hold my breath…. Cuz woke and shit. — edheb (@edheb) July 4, 2022

Translation: I live in a bubble and cannot stand for somebody to have a different opinion than the liberal narrative that I want to push. — Grumpy Nadya's Hoodad (@RealGrumpyNadya) July 4, 2022

Dean needs to get out more.

Touch some grass.

***

