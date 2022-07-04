Dean Obeidallah was raring to tweet a whole lot of crazy first thing on Independence Day. Woof.

We get it, Dean thinks he’s fighting some great battle … on Twitter. Honestly, we wonder if Dean recognizes he’s the one tweeting fairly fascist stuff here. Destroying a group of people? Dehumanizing and vilifying them over their religious beliefs?

Not a great look, Dean.

So he wants to destroy Republicans to save our Republic.

K.

Oh, it gets worse.

Trending

Dean wouldn’t recognize freedom if it fell out of the sky, landed on his face, and started to wiggle.

It’s early yet.

Sorry but what? HA HA HA HA HA HA

Maybe this is some sort of warped performance art?

*sigh*

Ok, so this editor couldn’t help it and totally poked fun at Dean’s timeline because WHO WOULDN’T? He blocks easy and then acts like it’s some sort of mission when the reality is he simply can’t defend his own insane arguments. Ahem.

Like a person who supports Al Qaeda.

Wow.

Dean needs to get out more.

Touch some grass.

***

Related:

Bro, do you even Constitution?! Max Boot rallying to abolish the Electoral College and remake the Senate based on population does NOT go well

AWKWARD: Cassidy Hutchinson’s leaked text messages show what she REALLY thought of the January 6th Committee

The Gormogons share PERFECT thread explaining how Progressives ‘think things are supposed to work’ and BOOM goes the dynamite

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: ChristianityconservativesDean ObeidallahIndependence DayrepublicansWhite Nationalists