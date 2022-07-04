It’s as if Max Boot made a list of the WORST takes he could make on Twitter and is gradually working his way through them all. We realize hate-clicks pay the same but man, he is really doing some damage to his reputation here. Honestly, there was a time this editor thought Max was a conservative worth paying attention to … and in a way we still are. Just not because we think he’s tweeting great stuff.

Suppose we should send Max a thank you note for all of the Twitchy fodder.

Take a look at this nonsense:

The Founders never envisioned such an imbalance between power and population. It undermines any pretense that we are still a democracy. We should abolish the electoral college and make the election of senators proportional to population. https://t.co/v4iyGXgtjj — Max Boot 🇺🇦 (@MaxBoot) July 3, 2022

The Electoral College protects the minority and the Senate ensures all states have an equal representation regardless of population – exactly as the Founders envisioned both. We get it, Max is writing for a new sort of reader (you know, dumb ones), but c’mon man.

Have just a SMIDGE of dignity.

Why is it that these people can’t just oppose Trump? They have first to abandon every conservative instinct they ever proposed, and then to try to abolish the Constitution. — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) July 3, 2022

Good question. We joke a lot about how Trump broke these people but he really and truly did.

Cope. You’ll never ever live in a world without it. No matter how much you piss and moan. — Wind Up Alligator Hooch🌻 (@CompanyHooch) July 3, 2022

Clown. Read Article V, you ridiculous fool. — Will Collier (@willcollier) July 3, 2022

y…you know that the electoral college’s entire purpose is to attempt to create balance between power and population…right?

because we’re not a democracy. — laura (@fancythis) July 3, 2022

Max used to know that.

We think?

Who knows? Maybe he was always dense when it came to these things and he only really started to show it after Trump broke him.

They literally did. It's why they created the institutions the way they did. — Frank (@richardrahl1086) July 3, 2022

There’s an amendment process for these things. Good luck, especially with Article V! — Damin Toell (@damintoell) July 3, 2022

You should try reading The Federalist Papers, and also get rid of that stupid hat. It's ridiculous. — Deebs (@DeebsFLA) July 3, 2022

There’s a reason he wears the hat.

Ahem.

***

