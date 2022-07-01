Woof, it’s never a good thing when Twitchy writes about you more than one time in a single day. Let alone two or even THREE times.

Ask Eric Swalwell.

Chapman spent the better part of last night babbling about how racist Mitch McConnell is for having blocked Merrick Garland when Obama nominated him and THEN trashing Clarence Thomas for being Clarence Thomas.

Dude is a hot mess.

Especially with old tweets like this one:

Wow, Rex. Scratch a Leftist, find a … we don’t know what you call this.

Is it racist? Bigoted?

And Twitter verified this guy.

Absolutely.

He has not deleted it because he knows there will be no consequences for him.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

We’re not sure if that’s more of an insult to Rex or Keith

Either way, YIKES.

***

