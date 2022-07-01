Woof, it’s never a good thing when Twitchy writes about you more than one time in a single day. Let alone two or even THREE times.

Ask Eric Swalwell.

Chapman spent the better part of last night babbling about how racist Mitch McConnell is for having blocked Merrick Garland when Obama nominated him and THEN trashing Clarence Thomas for being Clarence Thomas.

Dude is a hot mess.

Especially with old tweets like this one:

@teemunny With a couple of clicks, I'm sure, ppl can find my racist-ass history w honkies, moulies, jews, spics, chinks, half-breed's, etc. — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) February 21, 2012

Wow, Rex. Scratch a Leftist, find a … we don’t know what you call this.

Is it racist? Bigoted?

And Twitter verified this guy.

Absolutely.

Uh oh Rex better get to work pic.twitter.com/DUPMC6vL2r — Corporal Punishment (@CplPunishment_) July 1, 2022

He has not deleted it because he knows there will be no consequences for him.

How're things going at CNN+? — Harold the Renaissance Cat (@HaroldtheCatLOL) July 1, 2022

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

@verified sanctioned racism and bigotry by a white man. — Daniel (@Sinclair_D_F) July 1, 2022

"I'm not racist. I have a black friend." Easiest way to spot a racist? They're the first to tell you they're not racist. — theRoddick (@OriginalRoddick) July 1, 2022

Rex Chapman is the @KeithOlbermann of ex-ball players. — Airish1 (@airish1) July 1, 2022

We’re not sure if that’s more of an insult to Rex or Keith

Either way, YIKES.

***

