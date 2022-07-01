Silly poors, worried about gas prices. Don’t you all know it’s far more important for people to be able to abort to their heart’s content and worry about the end of the world because big ol’ meanies keep using fossil fuels?

P-SHAW.

The Left used to claim it was the Right who only cared about the wealthy … boy howdy, have they proved THAT is and was always a bunch of BS. While most Americans are trying to figure out what groceries they can give up so they can afford a full tank of gas, people like Margaret Atwood think that’s funny.

Always keepin’ it classy. So is the shadow daughter asking the shadow mom why she wasn’t able to abort her?

Heh.

People forget that she wrote the first one, because this was her “warning” that Reagan would usher in her dystopia. — GOPPouncer (@Mellecon) July 1, 2022

I'm from Denmark and cry with the American women ❤🇩🇰 — Dorte Thea Johannsen (@DorteThea) June 30, 2022

Umm, what?

Congratulations, you're stupid in two languages. — ULTRA OCpatriot❁ (@HB_beachbum_) July 1, 2022

Annnd we’re dead.

Glenn Greenwald ripped Margaret Atwood … he ripped them ALL.

We've been treated to four months of extremely rich celebrities and pundits mocking people for caring about high gas prices and other deprivations of inflation, and it seems there's no end in sight. Margaret Atwood doesn't think high gas prices are such a big deal so why do you? https://t.co/0QU3eaFfft — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) June 30, 2022

How absolutely out of touch is she?

Don’t answer that, we know.

One of the best examples was @JohnAvlon — whose sprawling Manhattan townhouse previously owned by the Astors was featured in the NYT style section — went on CNN in March and told people they have to suck it up for Freedom. But nothing matches this:https://t.co/sWr0OuFHRl — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) June 30, 2022

Suck it up for freedom.

Eff. These. People.

And this led to another older and even more brutal tweet where he dropped Stephen Colbert.

Stephen Colbert — who earns $15 million per year from CBS and has a net worth approaching $100 million — says it's worth it to endure higher gas prices so that you have a "clean conscience." https://t.co/bXNhJ9HTyi — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) March 8, 2022

Read the room, a-holes.

***

