Maybe a stray basketball hit Rex Chapman in the head at some point in his sad career? Because WOOF, this take was just pathetic. Is Rex really so racist himself that he believes any person of color in an elected capacity shouldn’t be challenged, especially the president?

This is … this is bad.

Like really bad.

The most racist thing ever done and acknowledged by the person who did it. Imagine bragging about blocking the first black president in history’s nomination for the supreme court. His “proudest moment”. Wow. I grew up watching Strom Thurmond and Jesse Helms. Mitch is next level. https://t.co/4BR2mdzVRf — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) July 1, 2022

Comparing Mitch McConnell to Strom Thurmond because he’s proud that he kept Merrick Garland, who clearly does not understand or respect the Constitution, off SCOTUS. Really, dude? Insisting we treat Obama with kid gloves and let him have his way JUST because he’s black seems really insulting, demeaning, and yes, RACIST.

He continued.

If a black man elevated to president felt like he had the right choice for a Supreme Court justice who is ANY WHITE MAN to challenge that? The people elected him. — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) July 1, 2022

So if another Black man challenged Obama that would have been ok? What now?

When the court has as many non-white people on the bench as white people Americans will look back and laugh at Mitch McConnell. — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) July 1, 2022

Says the white guy.

Painful, dude.

And everyone is pointing and laughing at him.

No racism involved. — Frank (@richardrahl1086) July 1, 2022

Can you please stop conflating race with policies? Sincerely, People with common sense — Closeted News Junkie (@NewsCloset) July 1, 2022

People with common sense.

People with a brain in their heads.

People who aren’t racist.

You remain ridiculously stupid and uninformed. Stick to posting funny videos. Anything beyond that you just aren’t qualified. 🤦🏻‍♂️🤡🤦🏻‍♂️🤡 — BPJ (@bpjauburn) July 1, 2022

Hey, he used to be able to jump really high and stuff.

What's truly racist is to believe that a Supreme Court nominee must not be blocked for the sole reason that the jurist was nominated by a black person. You're the one carving out special circumstances based on race, and that makes you… THE MOST RACIST!! — Rugged Indivisualist (@RIndivisualist) July 1, 2022

Mitch was supposed to let the nomination go through just because Obama was black? Why is everything about race for you? Weird. — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) July 1, 2022

you're a moron — Leeeeeroy Jennnnnkins!!!! (@jer2911tx) July 1, 2022

All signs point to yes.

Yes, he is.

***

