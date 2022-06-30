Before we even got started with this piece, we went and checked out ‘Andrew Wortman’s’ bio since Twitter has not seen fit to verify him. Usually, someone this obnoxious and hate-filled toward the Right is a slamdunk blue-check so yeah … that he’s not verified is really saying something.

His bio reads: Host @AmericaRisesUp. Gay AF. Dems are pro-U.S. @GOP is anti-women, pro-death & anti-democracy. We will win.

He also uses pretty predictable hashtags in his bio: #BlackLivesMatter, #IStandWithUkraine,’ and #GunSafetyNow.

The Right couldn’t come up with a more mock-worthy caricature of the Left if they tried.

ANYWAY, Andrew seems to think Clarence Thomas is to blame for the 20-year-old mother who was shot while pushing her baby in a stroller on the Upper East Side.

No, we’re not making that up:

The first victim of Clarence Thomas’ moronic lax gun law in NYC is a 20 year old mother who was pushing her baby in a stroller on the Upper East Side when she was shot in the back of the head and killed.#ImpeachClarenceThomas pic.twitter.com/kizq0pzNpc — Andrew Wortman 🏳️‍🌈🇺🇸 (@AmoneyResists) June 30, 2022

Because you know, these shooters are often worried about legally carrying concealed.

*eye roll*

Man, they really hate Clarence for adhering to the Constitution.

Crack is wack, seek help.

Sincerely, New Yorker — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) June 30, 2022

You're evil and dumb, good job. — Kentucky hills (@Ky_hills) June 30, 2022

It takes a lot of hard work and effort to be both at the same time, fair point.

Yea, the gangs in NY were glued to their TV's watching for that ruling, then were sooo relieved they didn't have to walk down to the police station and turn in their guns and go flip burgers at McDonalds. — Inflation is Biden's fault (@PhillyToMaine) June 30, 2022

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Oh, man.

So the guy had a permit from NY to legally carry a handgun? Can you cite your source please. — Sarchasm (@HeloFlyNavy) June 30, 2022

That's the constitution. SCOTUS doesn't write laws, they interpret the constitution, which they did correctly. Why didn't the bipartisan safety bill solve violence? — Kay Brackson (@keybrackson) June 30, 2022

99.9% chance the gun isn’t legal… Are you really so stupid to believe your tweet? — Chris Simpson (@Chris_Simpson13) June 30, 2022

Yes, yes he is.

This is just so stupid it doesn’t even make sense. It had ZERO to do with concealed carry. You are completely brain dead. — UkeepWhatUKill1776 (@UkeepK) June 30, 2022

Did Thomas make a ruling stating it was legal to shoot innocent people? — studio – walters (@studio_walters) June 30, 2022

Nah, he also supported the overturning of Roe.

*see what we did there*?

Andrew is suggesting that the murder here is a legal gun owner who has a CCW, you know, like a liar. https://t.co/ofSQ41EckG — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) June 30, 2022

Yeah, not the smartest claim.

This is where we should point out our rando policy and how we don’t usually cover randos because they could be anyone EXCEPT when they tweet something just that great, hilarious, or stupid. His tweet falls in the stupid category, in case you were wondering.

***

Related:

Patricia Heaton takes on HORDE of frothy-mouthed pro-aborts after DROPPING Elizabeth Warren for attacking crisis pregnancy centers and BOOM

Jan 6th Committee member Rep. Jamie Raskin falls APART under basic questioning from Jake Tapper on Hutchinson’s testimony (watch)

‘OH NO! THEY RELEASED THE TAPE!’ Trump grabbing the steering wheel memes, gifs, etc. have BEGUN and LOL, here are the best