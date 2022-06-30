Ok, this is hilarious.

Watch Rep. Jamie Raskin, the sneaky little snake, try and keep from answering Jake Tapper’s questions about Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony on Trump attacking the secret service agent … you know, the agent who said he’s ready to testify that this did not happen.

And the fact Tapper didn’t let Raskin off the hook? We almost wonder if he thinks this is all BS too.

Watch this:

Leftist Rep. Jamie Raskin falls apart under basic questioning from Jake Tapper on the latest round of questionable "allegations" against Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/jlyF9fPmL9 — MRCTV (@mrctv) June 29, 2022

The music behind this clip just kills us.

Well-played, MRCTV.

Even Jamie has to know it’s all BS at this point.

The REO Speedwagon J6 hearings…..I heard it from a friend who heard from a friend that Trump was driving that limo to the Ca-pit-al — Bronx (@Bronx5759) June 29, 2022

So many good lines in that interview, but my favorite is the last one…. "as of now, it is hearsay". — Red Thunder (@DustinJackman) June 30, 2022

From Jake Tapper even, yup.

These same people have done this over and over, having some 2nd hand story or some Anonymous person, try to make Trump look bad and it always comes back to make the exact same people look FOOLISH. People like Adam Schiff should all resign in disgrace. I’m serious! They’re 🤡 🤡 — Clint B 🍊 (@clintb1023) June 29, 2022

We’re STILL waiting for Adam Schiff to provide the evidence he claimed he had that would prove WITHOUT A DOUBT Trump colluded with Russia.

This is absolutely the lowest any democrat has slithered to so far… That goes for both of them. — Crossarms (@Crossarms12) June 29, 2022

Yeah, this has all been pretty gross.

For Liz Cheney as well.

Morons all — Dick Derbin (@DickDerbin) June 30, 2022

This is an insult to morons everywhere.

Kangaroo court, laughable — Montavious 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@Montavi95195309) June 30, 2022

Too bad the joke is on all of us.

***

Related:

‘OH NO! THEY RELEASED THE TAPE!’ Trump grabbing the steering wheel memes, gifs, etc. have BEGUN and LOL, here are the best

‘BuT EvErYtHiNg eLsE WaS TrUe!’ Lefties are really NOT dealing well with Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony falling apart (point and laugh with us)

CNN’s Brianna Keilar and panel trashing secret service for debunking Cassidy Hutchinson’s HEROIC testimony goes SO wrong (watch)