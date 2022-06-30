For four years, Democrats, media, and our pals on the Left spent 24 hours a day, seven days a week trying to find anything they could to trash and remove Trump. As we know now, they were more than happy to make up entire hoaxes in attempts to impeach him … so we weren’t the least bit surprised when they all combusted in a total anti-Trump circle-jerk the moment Cassidy Hutchinson started gossiping with the January 6th Commitee.

That’s all that was, folks.

Gossip.

She was telling them stories she heard from someone else who heard it from someone else – and now those ‘someone elses’ are coming out of the woodwork to debunk her stories, especially the steering wheel thing.

THAT ONE, woof.

Either Cassidy lied or her best friend’s sister’s boyfriend’s brother’s girlfriend lied to her at 31 flavors, (h/t Ferris Bueller).

Yeah, they’re not dealing well with her testimony falling apart.

Case in point:

No. People claiming her testimony wasn’t just a bunch of second-hand gossip are the ones gaslighting.

Like Bradley.

HEY, it’s ok if the steering wheel part is a lie, but the rest is totally believable. YEAH, THAT’S IT.

Desperation.

Secret Service agents have volunteered to testify, Bri.

OF COURSE, SHE DOES.

Heh.

These sad, sad people.

So desperate to believe that FINALLY, the walls are caving in and stuff. We’d feel sorry for them if it wasn’t so damn annoying.

Matt Whitlock broke it down in a far better way than we can, he used emojis and everything.

HA HA HA HA HA.

Too funny.

This whole freakin’ committee is funny, but not in a good way. So join us in pointing and LAUGHING at them all.

***

