For four years, Democrats, media, and our pals on the Left spent 24 hours a day, seven days a week trying to find anything they could to trash and remove Trump. As we know now, they were more than happy to make up entire hoaxes in attempts to impeach him … so we weren’t the least bit surprised when they all combusted in a total anti-Trump circle-jerk the moment Cassidy Hutchinson started gossiping with the January 6th Commitee.

That’s all that was, folks.

Gossip.

She was telling them stories she heard from someone else who heard it from someone else – and now those ‘someone elses’ are coming out of the woodwork to debunk her stories, especially the steering wheel thing.

THAT ONE, woof.

House J6 committee was so excited by 'new' anti-Trump testimony that it scheduled special session to highlight it. Now, members are really hoping big, featured allegation is actually true. https://t.co/ont7u6xAws and https://t.co/4aVOlqlMCV pic.twitter.com/YvTn6vRtL0 — Byron York (@ByronYork) June 30, 2022

Either Cassidy lied or her best friend’s sister’s boyfriend’s brother’s girlfriend lied to her at 31 flavors, (h/t Ferris Bueller).

Yeah, they’re not dealing well with her testimony falling apart.

Case in point:

They keep gaslighting the public by pretending the steering wheel anecdote was at all critical to the larger scope of the testimony. https://t.co/1QtgPIaetG — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) June 30, 2022

No. People claiming her testimony wasn’t just a bunch of second-hand gossip are the ones gaslighting.

Like Bradley.

HEY, it’s ok if the steering wheel part is a lie, but the rest is totally believable. YEAH, THAT’S IT.

Desperation.

Not a single person has yet volunteered to testify under oath to dispute Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony. — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) June 30, 2022

Secret Service agents have volunteered to testify, Bri.

I believe Cassidy Hutchinson. — Jo 🌻 (@JoJoFromJerz) June 30, 2022

OF COURSE, SHE DOES.

Heh.

#TrumpTantrum yea he could get to the steering wheel. pic.twitter.com/0D0PKeNTkN — Vagabond Hipster get a Vax & tax churches 🌻🇺🇦 (@Juleette2) June 30, 2022

These sad, sad people.

So desperate to believe that FINALLY, the walls are caving in and stuff. We’d feel sorry for them if it wasn’t so damn annoying.

Matt Whitlock broke it down in a far better way than we can, he used emojis and everything.

Join me on a JOURNEY through #SteeringWheelGate 1️⃣ J6 Committee bills “explosive testimony” including steering wheel chaos

2️⃣ Networks cover extensively

3️⃣ It falls apart

3️⃣ We find out Secret Service wasn’t even asked to confirm

4️⃣ Left argues “steering wheel didn’t matter” pic.twitter.com/AaaIDybUL4 — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) June 30, 2022

HA HA HA HA HA.

Too funny.

This whole freakin’ committee is funny, but not in a good way. So join us in pointing and LAUGHING at them all.

***

