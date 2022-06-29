HOO BOY, the January 6th Committee’s ‘surprise witness’ aka Cassidy Hutchinson was just a hot mess. Talk about an embarrassing dumpster fire of gossip, hearsay, and lies. It was really fun watching Never Trumpers like Stephen Hayes, p-Rick Wilson, and George Conway pretending Cassidy’s tall tale about a super-human Trump throwing plates and manhandling secret service agents in the limo (or SUV?) was somehow the SINGLE greatest testimony ever.

The walls are closin’ in!

They’ve got him THIS TIME.

And then Liz sharing a piece from David French claiming Cassidy’s testimony made their case to prosecute Trump stronger?

That was the idiot icing on the dummy cake.

The Case for Prosecuting Donald Trump Just Got Much Stronger https://t.co/qFm2fiJZsM — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) June 29, 2022

Liz really really really needs to learn to READ THE ROOM.

Usually, we share a bit of the article the person we’re writing about shared but since it’s French, we’ll spare you the virtue-signaling, self-righteous yawn-fest. You’re welcome.

As you can imagine, now that Cassidy’s testimony is falling apart left and right with multiple people offering to testify that what she said isn’t true, Liz sharing this ridiculous story didn’t go over well on Twitter.

Like.

At.

All.

Oops.

Liz- land the plane. You guys look so bad. I think if you called Pelosi to testify, people would tune in for that. — IrritatedWoman (@irritatedwoman) June 29, 2022

Psh, Liz won’t call on her boss … er … colleague, Nancy Pelosi, to testify.

No way.

They don’t really want to get to the bottom of what happened on January 6th, they just want to give Democrats enough fodder for the midterms AND keep Trump from running in 24.

The case for you going away permanently after not being re-elected just got much stronger. Fixed it for you. — Jack Webb was Right-Governor of Oregon (@GMEMDBABY) June 29, 2022

Seriously.

It’s gotten so bad for Liz in Wyoming that she’s begging Democrats to switch parties for one day to vote for her in the primary. OH, and PBS is magically and all of a sudden not allowing Wyomingites to attend her upcoming debate with Harriet Hageman.

Liz couldn’t nuke her political career more if she tried.

Selection bias is a terrible thing in a politician. — NotJohn (@SpaceNotJohn) June 29, 2022

Too bad all you have is a television show… — 🍗🎄 Unfollowing Everyone Acosta🎄🍗 (@JayPark71553294) June 29, 2022

And she won’t have that for much longer.

Sooooo she was so unbelievable I turned the channel 🙄 — I Yam What I Yam (@Nvr4Get91101) June 29, 2022

🤪😆🤪😆🤪😂🤪😂😆😂🤪😂😆😜 🤪😆🤪😆🤪😂🤪😂😆😂🤪😂😆😜 🤪😆🤪😆🤪😂🤪😂😆😂🤪😂😆😜 🤪😆🤪😆🤪😂🤪😂😆😂🤪😂😆😜 🤪😆🤪😆🤪😂🤪😂😆😂🤪😂😆😜😂🤪🤪😆🤪😆🤪😂🤪😂😆😂🤪😂😆😜 🤪😆🤪😆🤪😂🤪😂😆😂🤪😂😆😜 🤪😆🤪😆🤪😂🤪😂😆😂🤪😂😆😜 🤪😆🤪😆🤪😂🤪😂😆😂🤪😂😆😜 🤪😆🤪😆 — Steve Mudflap McGrew’s REMASCULATE podcast (@REMASCULATE) June 29, 2022

F for effort, Liz.

I'm embarrassed for you — Joy (@joysof4) June 29, 2022

I'm pretty sure Mother Theresa could be made to look guilty if prosecution has sole say in the proceedings. Keep up the good work, Volksgerichtshof — Stiles Bitchley ✫✫ (@WeWhoDieSaluteU) June 29, 2022

Oof.

So very freakin’ true.

Or the case against your re-election. I know which one I favor. — Claude Rains, Zombie (@CRainsZombie) June 29, 2022

Ah. More false witness bearing by David French. — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) June 29, 2022

It’s like the dumb leading the dumber.

Or would that be the dumb retweeting the dumber?

Either way, and as we said up there, WOOF.

***

Related:

‘Two words: STU-PID’! Constitutional scholar Ron Perlman explains why the overturning of Roe must be overturned and BAHAHA

‘DUNCE’: Blue-check progressive vets group’s attempt to compare overturning Roe to being pro-slavery BACKFIRES

‘This RULES’: Beavis and Butthead find out they have ‘white privilege’ and it’s the funniest damn thing you’ll see today (watch)