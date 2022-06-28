We NEED more Beavis and Butthead in today’s ridiculous, politically driven, divisive, overly sensitive world.

Period the end.

Maybe we’d all be able to laugh a little bit more and fight a little bit less? No?

Seeing the ‘boys’ at college learning about their white privilege may well be this editor’s very favorite thing on Twitter in many, many, many days.

Weeks even?

This is truly hilarious.

Watch:

Bevis and Butthead do college. pic.twitter.com/dodzQljg5b — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) June 28, 2022

This clip is from the new movie currently streaming called, ‘Beavis and Butthead Do the Universe.’

So, the whole clip is funny, but the lefty white guy ‘Gage’ interrupting the young Black woman to explain her answer and talk over her is really well done. Almost as if Mike Judge has been watching this ridiculous movement and found the best way possible to mock them all.

Oh, and the middle-aged white female professor is the perfect ‘vessel’ to educate Beavis and Butthead about white privilege. The scarf around her neck is a nice touch.

I just finished watching Beavis and Butthead Do the Universe and this scene had me rolling!! "we've got white privilege?" 😂💀 https://t.co/7yf7szZQXi — Nina Infinity (@Nina7Infinity) June 27, 2022

The male feminist speaking over the black female is gold!!!! His name is "Gage" too lololololol pic.twitter.com/u8EJkYW7Ih — TheQuartering (Humble Bean Merchant) (@TheQuartering) June 27, 2022

Immediately mansplaining exactly what she was trying to say lmao — Devil Master Bhaalil🔞 (@JustSebi_) June 27, 2022

This part killed me — Shitlord (@JayThyself) June 27, 2022

reminded me of this pic.twitter.com/NQuchhZ96R — snap media ❌ (@cswood) June 27, 2022

It’s funny because it’s TRUE.

Judge has always been among the best at mocking the most ridiculous.

