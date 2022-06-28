Dumisani Washington is the founder and CEO of the Institute for Black Solidarity with Israel and the author of ‘Zionism and the Black Church.’ He made this editor’s radar with a tweet calling out the Left for attacking Justice Clarence Thomas with racist slurs on social media.

Six Justices decided to overturn Roe v. Wade, but you’d swear that Clarence Thomas did it single-handedly as countless racists hurl slur after slur at him. We see you. We’ve always seen you. — Dumisani Washington (@DumisaniTemsgen) June 25, 2022

So powerful.

And sadly, very true. Twitter has been a cesspool of liberals calling Justice Thomas endless racist slurs … and of course, Twitter does nothing. Samuel Jackson called him ‘Uncle Clarence,’ and several people reported him and said they were told by Twitter it was not against the rules to call him that slur.

Elon Musk can’t take over soon enough.

Yikes.

Twitter seems ok with racism directed at certain Black people.

Weirdly gross, right?

Your honesty is helpful and much appreciated.

Let's be honest. They fear him They always have pic.twitter.com/keTrNBL1B5 — Shay Patrick Cormac (@ShayCormac_1) June 26, 2022

That man faces a constant vitriol of spewed hated. He must have a huge shield. I have no idea how he deals with it, day in and day out. — Carole Levesque (@carole825) June 26, 2022

Watch the documentary about his life, "Created Equal." He's been through the fire more than once. — Baby It's Cool Outside 🐦 (@sodagrrl) June 26, 2022

That he has.

***

Related:

‘This is BIG’: Jan 6th Committee accused of withholding and misrepresenting testimony and critical evidence by KEY witness

‘It wasn’t ENOUGH’: Gay man calls down the THUNDER on Lefties for ‘destroying equality for us’ in amazing ‘message to the Left’

‘Harvard’s Pride’ David Hogg goes off on Democrats for being ‘unbelievably stupid’ over Roe in ranty, angsty thread (grab your popcorn!)