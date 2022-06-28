Dumisani Washington is the founder and CEO of the Institute for Black Solidarity with Israel and the author of ‘Zionism and the Black Church.’ He made this editor’s radar with a tweet calling out the Left for attacking Justice Clarence Thomas with racist slurs on social media.

So powerful.

And sadly, very true. Twitter has been a cesspool of liberals calling Justice Thomas endless racist slurs … and of course, Twitter does nothing. Samuel Jackson called him ‘Uncle Clarence,’ and several people reported him and said they were told by Twitter it was not against the rules to call him that slur.

Elon Musk can’t take over soon enough.

Yikes.

Twitter seems ok with racism directed at certain Black people.

Weirdly gross, right?

Your honesty is helpful and much appreciated.

That he has.

