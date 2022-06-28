January 6th key witness Ken Klukowski has accused the January 6th Committee of lying about testimony, and withholding/misrepresenting critical evidence.

Gosh, they’d surely never lie to make their silly little hearings into something more than they are, right?

We are SO KIDDING, this has felt like a giant pile of BS from day one and good ol’ Liz Cheney is sitting right on top of it.

Sorry for the visual, heh.

This is big. #January6thCommitteeHearings caught lying about testimony. Key witness fights back.

Ken Klukowski Accuses January 6 Committee of Withholding And Misrepresenting Critical Evidence, Challenges It to Release His Full Transcripthttps://t.co/xtOg2cI6ev via @BreitbartNews — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) June 27, 2022

And yes, this IS a key witness. Wow.

From Breitbart:

Klukowski was one of over 1,000 witnesses called to testify before the committee behind closed doors. He sat for several depositions, and for several hours at a time.

Behind closed doors.

That’s also key.

The January 6 Committee falsely accused me on Thursday of being a go-between in a conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election. That accusation is false both in its broad outlines and its details. Since the Committee first contacted me, I have cooperated without hesitation, provided it with hundreds of documents, and sat for many hours of recorded depositions. The information produced from those efforts fully contradicts the Committee’s statements regarding my actions, yet the Committee has chosen to keep such information to itself rather than share it with the public. I call on the Committee to release in their entirety the transcripts of both of my Committee depositions, so that the American people can see an accurate and truthful account of my activities, not the distorted and demonstrably false narrative now being spun.

Cheney needs that false narrative though, almost more than anyone else.

Margot Cleveland went OFF:

RANT: Look, I get that ignoring January 6 Committee makes sense b/c we know it is a political show trial, but conservatives need to start paying attention b/c they've moved WAY beyond show trial to intentionally lying to American people & withholding evidence exposing fraud. 1/ — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) June 27, 2022

Let’s not pretend they’ve ever really been straight with the American people.

2/This threadette & internal links provide details but to understand fully what J6 Committee did to slander innocent lawyer who fully cooperated you MUST read my article, transcript from Thursday's hearing, Klukowski's statement, & @washingtonpost article. https://t.co/f9pcPtnCOI — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) June 27, 2022

3/3 I have links to all in the article or the thread. THIS should be a huge story and huge scandal and every honest journalist & politician should demand release of transcripts. — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) June 27, 2022

But wait, there’s more.

We adore Margot and her rants, true story.

THREAD RANT PART II: Next tweet in thread will link to original rant, but I open with this. As much as I disapproved of @RepLizCheney participating in J6 show trial, I accepted she was acting as her conscience dictated to do right by her country. See prior tweets re Cheney. 1/ pic.twitter.com/PFgNiqHbLW — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) June 27, 2022

2/ If you enlarge those pictures you will see in first one every time I mentioned "Cheney" ever on twitter. Only prior time was to "defend" her against baseless attack BEFORE today. But @RepLizCheney has not merely been a pawn she has been a perpetrator of fraud on country & — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) June 27, 2022

She has handed the Left and Democrats ammunition to attack the very people who supported her and got her to where she is today. We’re not sure there is anything lower.

3/ an innocent DOJ attorney who have a family to support. She knowingly and maliciously lied about him when he cooperated fully w/ committee. And has caused @washingtonpost & other outlets to repeat lies. — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) June 27, 2022

That. ^

4/ Rant I lays out the lies @RepLizCheney told & Post repeated. https://t.co/TVMY0DSFKV — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) June 27, 2022

5/5 @RepLizCheney deserves derision & NO support EVER from ANY Republican. She has her family name to fall back on, whereas she intentionally sought to destroy good name of an innocent man. — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) June 27, 2022

A show-trial is one thing, blatantly lying to American public & maliciously defaming a lawyer is another. @FDRLST Shame on @RepLizCheney. @HouseGOP needs to demand full transcripts be released NOW. https://t.co/us09mnVPuj — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) June 27, 2022

Liz would have to know what shame is to feel it and clearly, she has no idea.

Our only hope is for Wyoming to fire her in August and from what we’re seeing (Liz is BEGGING Wyoming Democrats to switch parties the day of the primary and vote for her) they’re absolutely going to do it.

Let’s go WYO.

