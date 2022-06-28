David Hogg is BIG MAD at his own party over Roe. *snort*

At least that’s what we THINK he’s mad about.

This thread is a rambling mess of virtue-signaling and angst …

Seems he’s unhappy with leadership not doing more to protect abortion? Maybe?

Take a look, what do you guys think?

If you knew Roe was likely going to be overturned and your plan was to just sing god bless America, say some vague bs about voting and ask for $15 you need to resign. Now. — David Hogg ☮️ (@davidhogg111) June 28, 2022

Yeah, resign!

HA!

Hey, we wouldn’t cry about it.

Ahem.

And don’t you dare fail upwards and become one of millions over paid dumbass liberal political consultants who should only be consulted on what to do in order to do the exact opposite. — David Hogg ☮️ (@davidhogg111) June 28, 2022

Please note we didn’t make a joke about Hogg knowing a dumba*s when he sees one.

Republicans are not brilliant masterminds- Democrats and our leadership specifically are just unbelievably stupid and incompetent. I’m honestly amazed this party even exists it’s so disorganized and prayed upon by stupid and over paid consultants at every level. — David Hogg ☮️ (@davidhogg111) June 28, 2022

Some conservatives are pretty damn smart.

But sure, it’s liberal ignorance that’s screwing things up – let’s go with that.

If our country falls it won’t be because conservative brilliance it will because liberal ignorance. — David Hogg ☮️ (@davidhogg111) June 28, 2022

*popcorn*

I’m so tired of democrats using their own incompetence and failures for fundraising. Don’t know what I mean? Look up the freedom of choice act from 2009 when Dems had a super majority. You can get your $15 from me when you show me how you’re going to fix this shit show of a party — David Hogg ☮️ (@davidhogg111) June 28, 2022

WHOA. Check out the big brain (sorta) on David.

Yup, Democrats could have ‘taken care of this’ over a decade ago, but they cared more about hosing our healthcare.

Lucky us.

Sorry I mean filibuster proof majority — David Hogg ☮️ (@davidhogg111) June 28, 2022

If your solution is to do nothing and not talk about how we make this party better because you see nothing wrong please pull your head out of the sand. We’ve been losing for 50+ years slowly but surely. This is the outcome and it’s only the start unless we change a lot and fast — David Hogg ☮️ (@davidhogg111) June 28, 2022

You’re losing because your ideas are stupid and unAmerican.

But do go on.

Unions have been obliterated since the 70s, wealth inequality as skyrocketed, basically everything has gotten worse year after year and now my generation is likely going to be the first not better off than our parents. — David Hogg ☮️ (@davidhogg111) June 28, 2022

Unions suck.

Sorry, not sorry.

I’m happy to hear opinions I don’t agree with. I can respect you disagree and I want to hear why because no one is ever 100% correct- but understand I will never censor myself when I think serious change is needed to make our party and/or the country better. — David Hogg ☮️ (@davidhogg111) June 28, 2022

Am I thankful for things Dems have done? OF COURSE I AM. Without them we couldn’t have passed the first gun law in 30 years. — David Hogg ☮️ (@davidhogg111) June 28, 2022

Another useless gun law that won’t stop gun violence.

Way to go, Dems.

But it’s possible to recognize we could be doing so much better. I criticize our party for the same reason I do our country- because I love it and want it to be better. — David Hogg ☮️ (@davidhogg111) June 28, 2022

To country or party has ever become better by just saying “eh this is the best we can do” we need to be constantly innovating and evaluating and asking ourselves are we really doing what’s the quickest, most impactful way to help the American people? — David Hogg ☮️ (@davidhogg111) June 28, 2022

Because abortion-on-demand up to birth was helping the American people?

Weird flex.

***

Related:

‘Listen UP you silly liberals …’ Straight-FIRE thread absolutely SHREDS every single Lefty talking point about abortion and Roe

Patton Oswalt’s younger less successful bro’s joke MOCKING young couple trying to help moms who feel they have to abort FLOPS

Tom Nichols trashes Republicans over ‘judicial activism’ and RedSteeze drags the absolute EFF out of him in BRUTAL back and forth