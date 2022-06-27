OOF. We read and write about a LOT of confrontations on Twitter (câ€™mon, itâ€™s Twitter, itâ€™s what people do there) but man, some of the most brutal debates weâ€™ve ever seen on the social media giant have been between Tom Nichols and RedSteeze aka not THAT Stephen Miller.

This one that started out about Republicans and judicial activism is one of the most heated weâ€™ve seen yet.

It all started here:

And they'll do this while Republicans claim it is not activism, but merely fixing the activism of previous courts â€“ when in fact it is exactly the kind of agenda-driven, results-focused jurisprudence conservatives once claimed to hate. https://t.co/g4misPsgNK â€” Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) June 27, 2022

Ok, and as expected, a lot of people dragged Tom for his tweet.

Your ability to continuously get everything so stunningly incorrect is impressive in a way â€” Corporal Punishment (@CplPunishment_) June 27, 2022

Right? Super impressive.

Tell your other personalities they need to check in with you. pic.twitter.com/tU35FUqUEv â€” El Jefe (@ElJefeTwoloom) June 27, 2022

Oof.

Just three years agoâ€¦.

Amazing how easily TOM was broken for greed of money. pic.twitter.com/B0krQdCR86 â€” LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) June 27, 2022

Oof again.

But nobody dragged him (or â€˜triggeredâ€™ him) more than RedSteeze:

You're a career liberal. Congrats on your morning joe hits. â€” Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 27, 2022

Guess Tom didnâ€™t like this one.

heh He thinks I got bought by the Atlantic while was working near the top of the pay scale with you guys ðŸ™‚ â€” Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) June 27, 2022

You blamed Afghanistan on like people online and cried about leaving Joe Biden alone. So, yes? https://t.co/EgHmsxkfwl â€” Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 27, 2022

Uh-oh.

I wrote about supporting Hillary Clinton in a major Federalist piece and then did it again in the NYDN. You, on the other hand, sat in the back of class, rolling your eyes and whining about how all the teachers are dumbasses. Nothing's changed. But what a waste. â€” Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) June 27, 2022

This is usually how it goes with Tom trying to pretend Steeze doesnâ€™t care enough or something.

And then Steeze just rips him up.

You have literally changed your positions based on who pays you. â€” Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 27, 2022

See, I was smart enough to never write about supporting Hillary Clinton, anywhere you incredible dumbass https://t.co/RdEuL3da9o â€” Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 27, 2022

Yeah, that sort of seems like a given if you call yourself a conservative.

Just sayinâ€™.

You can take issue with my support of Clinton, @redsteeze, but I just want to know how supporting her in the pages of a super-right-wing mag fits your theory that we all sell out.

Also, I know you never supported her. You have always avoided anything that requires hard decisions. https://t.co/LjjL1Vk4WY â€” Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) June 27, 2022

Now and then, he starts digging, and I think it's important to guide him on the way down. â€” Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) June 27, 2022

So many eye rolls.

Tom, you're quote tweeting someone who had blocked me and doesn't know you're in a wheelchair. https://t.co/GP2chWTjdH â€” Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 27, 2022

Ummm â€¦

Tom, is Taiwan a country? â€” Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 27, 2022

And there it is.

I've never written for Federalist Cool, so is Taiwan a country, Tom? https://t.co/DbXInJqh2B â€” Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 27, 2022

He knows Tom wonâ€™t answer this question.

Steve, accused me of writing for payoffs. Who paid me off at The Federalist? Your Taiwan question gets an answer when you sit in my class and have to listen to something more complicated than yes or no. But that doesn't solve your payola accusation problem. So: Who? https://t.co/LnCRMODjPw â€” Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) June 27, 2022

Tom, no one should have to pay tuition for a simple question. Is Taiwan a country? Yes/No â€” Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 27, 2022

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

You made an accusation, Steve. Are you backing away from it now? â€” Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) June 27, 2022

Do I get directed and paid off to write things that are assigned to me as political views. Yes or no? By whom? For how long? Who did it at the Federalist? Take your time, have another drink â€” Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) June 27, 2022

Tom seems big mad now.

Tom, I'll answer all of this after you answer if Taiwan is country or not. Deal? â€” Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 27, 2022

Absolutely not. You made a personal accusation, and you want a political debate as compensation. That's not how it works. One day, I might spend an afternoon educating you. Not today. Just explain your accusation and why it make sense. We're all here listening. â€” Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) June 27, 2022

See, he will not say whether or not Taiwan is a country.

Tom, no one is listening. Is Taiwan a country? Yes or no? https://t.co/ku10yM4fy6 â€” Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 27, 2022

Here, I'll help Yes! Taiwan is an autonomous independent country from China Agree, @RadioFreeTom Yes or No? â€” Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 27, 2022

Yes.

And even here, Tom wonâ€™t give in.

*taps watch yet again* Explain your accusation or call it a night, son https://t.co/oKFekUReZn â€” Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) June 27, 2022

*sigh*

Tom, why can't you answer a simple question? Yes Taiwan is a country. Yes or no? This is weird man. https://t.co/C9umhkWfYN â€” Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 27, 2022

Remind us to never get on RedSteezeâ€™s bad side, heh.

***

