OOF. We read and write about a LOT of confrontations on Twitter (câ€™mon, itâ€™s Twitter, itâ€™s what people do there) but man, some of the most brutal debates weâ€™ve ever seen on the social media giant have been between Tom Nichols and RedSteeze aka not THAT Stephen Miller.

This one that started out about Republicans and judicial activism is one of the most heated weâ€™ve seen yet.

It all started here:

Ok, and as expected, a lot of people dragged Tom for his tweet.

Right? Super impressive.

Oof.

Oof again.

But nobody dragged him (or â€˜triggeredâ€™ him) more than RedSteeze:

Guess Tom didnâ€™t like this one.

Uh-oh.

This is usually how it goes with Tom trying to pretend Steeze doesnâ€™t care enough or something.

And then Steeze just rips him up.

Yeah, that sort of seems like a given if you call yourself a conservative.

Just sayinâ€™.

So many eye rolls.

Ummm â€¦

And there it is.

He knows Tom wonâ€™t answer this question.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Tom seems big mad now.

See, he will not say whether or not Taiwan is a country.

Yes.

And even here, Tom wonâ€™t give in.

*sigh*

Remind us to never get on RedSteezeâ€™s bad side, heh.

***

Tom Nichols