Aww yes, the ectopic pregnancy has become the latest talking point for pro-aborts. Pathetic, right?

Note, we typically do not cover randos HOWEVER, this tweet from ‘The Blonde RN’ is getting so much pushback (she went private for a while but must’ve figured out that didn’t look good) that we have to cover it.

She claims this was sent to a friend of hers …

Ok, so a lot of people are calling BS on this … especially since good ol’ Randi Weingarten shared it.

Heh.

Right.

Welp, our blonde RN friend got very fussy with Twitter’s response so she disabled replies and then complained that people were angry at her even though it wasn’t her fault and stuff.

So stop attacking her.

She JUST SHARED it.

She’s the victim here ya’ know.

Yeah, we don’t either.

Heh.

We’re gonna go with fabricated.

Just sayin’.

***

