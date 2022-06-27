Aww yes, the ectopic pregnancy has become the latest talking point for pro-aborts. Pathetic, right?

Note, we typically do not cover randos HOWEVER, this tweet from ‘The Blonde RN’ is getting so much pushback (she went private for a while but must’ve figured out that didn’t look good) that we have to cover it.

She claims this was sent to a friend of hers …

Another nurse sent this to my friend @wanderrlex . Horrifying things already happening now. pic.twitter.com/DqjtineKBv — Ashley BSN, RN (@TheBlondeRN) June 26, 2022

Ok, so a lot of people are calling BS on this … especially since good ol’ Randi Weingarten shared it.

Heh.

This is on you Supreme Court!! This is the cruelty of this decision!!! https://t.co/FriQHqX6Ul — Randi Weingarten ☮️🇺🇦 (@rweingarten) June 27, 2022

Right.

Welp, our blonde RN friend got very fussy with Twitter’s response so she disabled replies and then complained that people were angry at her even though it wasn’t her fault and stuff.

So stop attacking her.

She JUST SHARED it.

She’s the victim here ya’ know.

There isn’t a state that won’t allow abortions for ectopic pregnancy. This is very easy to research. I don’t believe this story — HeyBrother (@brooker79) June 27, 2022

Yeah, we don’t either.

bullshite — Becky dotData (@beckydotdata) June 27, 2022

I'll take "Things that never happened for $2000, Alex" — Rani, Last of The Ultra MAGA Red Hot Boomers (@ShadesOfRani) June 27, 2022

This is utter lies. If she'd had an eptopic she would've been in surgery immediately… and if it ruptured nd they waited NINE hours ….she'd be dead. This is a total lie as eptopic ruptures are NOT abortion by any definition — Nina Bookout (@NDBook96) June 27, 2022

The Left does not feel bound by the truth or facts when their agenda is at stake. — Gitabushi (@Gitabushi) June 27, 2022

This didn't happen — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) June 27, 2022

Heh.

This is a lie. — BunnyToes (@JuristBunnyToes) June 27, 2022

This is either completely fabricated OR the doctor was a complete MORON who had no clue what the law was. TREATING AN ECTOPIC PREGNANCY IS NOT THE SAME AS AN ELECTIVE ABORTION OF A CHILD THAT IS IMPLANTED IN THE UTERUS! NO ONE IS SAYING ECTOPIC PREGNANCIES SHOULDN’T BE TREATED! — Candace (@BooksandBelles) June 27, 2022

We’re gonna go with fabricated.

Just sayin’.

***

