So much for the Left’s ‘Night of Rage’. Oh, there were plenty of protesters out and about screaming and yelling about their vaginas and uteruses (uterusi?), and some a-holes vandalized a church and a pregnancy center but all things considered, their Night of Rage was more of a Night of Whining and Complaining.

We’ve seen what their rage looks like.

Remember the ‘Summer of Love?’

Yeah.

This thread goes through the night in greater detail … we especially laughed at the part where the cops were so concerned they ordered Chinese food.

NEW: We were promised a “Night of Rage” when Roe was overturned. But on Friday evening, there were only a few protesters outside Brett Kavanaugh’s home. The most militant of the bunch was an elderly woman brandishing a coat hanger—plastic, not metal. 🧵https://t.co/J1Gn4PeT5l — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) June 26, 2022

OMG NOT A PLASTIC COAT HANGER.

EVERYONE RUUUUUUUUUN!

Police watched as the protesters, many of them wearing surgical masks, chalked pro-choice slogans and marched back and forth with signs. The woman with a coathanger led the group in chants of “Liar, liar, pants on fire.” At one point, the cops ordered Chinese food. — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) June 26, 2022

Walking around in their masks. The irony.

The protests outside Clarence Thomas’s home were not much different. Rather than acting enraged, most of the attendees —overwhelmingly white—banged on drums and sang what sounded like African-American spirituals. A mustachioed neighbor of Thomas’s observed nearby, cigar in mouth. — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) June 26, 2022

White liberals have said some HORRIBLY racist things about Clarence Thomas these past few days. And now they’re banging drums outside of his home … smh.

Members of the media appeared to outnumber the protesters at both justices’ homes. This reporting was a team effort: on Friday, The Washington Free Beacon visited the homes of several conservative justices, only to find that everything was pretty chill. — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) June 26, 2022

Members of the media outnumbered the protesters at the justices’ homes.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Everything was pretty chill.

The muted protests are a stark departure from the fulminations that followed the Dobbs leak and led to concerns about the justice’s safety. Supreme Court Justices Kavanaugh and Alito saw heated protests outside of their home for days, and someone tried to assassinate Kavanaugh. — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) June 26, 2022

Awww yes, pro-aborts are such peaceful, tolerant creatures.

Not.

But with outrage over the decision diffused over months—and with no one in the D.C.-area affected by the ruling—the "Night of Rage" promised by the pro-abortion group Ruth Sent Us never materialized. — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) June 26, 2022

Womp womp.

Not to mention Ruth Bader Ginsburg thought Roe was a crap ruling anyway.

That relative calm raises questions about how much the end of Roe v. Wade will energize Democratic voters in November. It also contrasts sharply with the extreme violence following the death of George Floyd, which resulted in hundreds of arrests in Washington, D.C., alone. — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) June 26, 2022

Americans are tired of the rage. They’re also worried about their pocketbooks in this ‘Bidenflation’ country. Crazy how little people care about rioting when they have REAL problems.

Although the protests outside the Supreme Court were more rowdy—several members of the left-wing terror group Antifa kicked over traffic cones and burned a "Don’t Tread on Me" flag—law enforcement kept the disorder contained. — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) June 26, 2022

THEY KICKED OVER TRAFFIC CONES?!

That’s almost as scary as that plastic hanger the old woman was carrying around.

At the start of the protests outside the Court, activists squabbled over the propriety of letting a man speak about the need for abortion access. "Let a woman speak," one attendee yelled before the man with the megaphone replied "I’m wrapping up." — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) June 26, 2022

HA HA HA HA HA

Hoo boy.

There were no protests around Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s home. The most confrontational sign in sight was an "Arrest Fauci" t-shirt, worn by a middle-aged woman walking her terrier. — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) June 26, 2022

Smart lady.

***

Related:

BUCKLE-UP, Democrats! Wokal Distance shares EPIC thread about ‘the new Republican’ and how we’re going to just destroy the Left

She turned me into a newt! David Cross’ dunk on pro-life about drowning witches ACCIDENTALLY the funniest thing he’s ever said

Sad look on little boy’s face standing by his pro-abortion mom holding a HATEFUL sign (about him and his siblings) will break your heart (pic)