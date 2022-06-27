So much for the Left’s ‘Night of Rage’. Oh, there were plenty of protesters out and about screaming and yelling about their vaginas and uteruses (uterusi?), and some a-holes vandalized a church and a pregnancy center but all things considered, their Night of Rage was more of a Night of Whining and Complaining.

We’ve seen what their rage looks like.

Remember the ‘Summer of Love?’

Yeah.

This thread goes through the night in greater detail … we especially laughed at the part where the cops were so concerned they ordered Chinese food.

OMG NOT A PLASTIC COAT HANGER.

EVERYONE RUUUUUUUUUN!

Walking around in their masks. The irony.

White liberals have said some HORRIBLY racist things about Clarence Thomas these past few days. And now they’re banging drums outside of his home … smh.

Members of the media outnumbered the protesters at the justices’ homes.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Everything was pretty chill.

Awww yes, pro-aborts are such peaceful, tolerant creatures.

Not.

Womp womp.

Not to mention Ruth Bader Ginsburg thought Roe was a crap ruling anyway.

Americans are tired of the rage. They’re also worried about their pocketbooks in this ‘Bidenflation’ country. Crazy how little people care about rioting when they have REAL problems.

THEY KICKED OVER TRAFFIC CONES?!

That’s almost as scary as that plastic hanger the old woman was carrying around.

HA HA HA HA HA

Hoo boy.

Smart lady.

***

